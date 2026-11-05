Ronstadt Revolution concert discount offer

Ronstadt Revolution will perform on November 13 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a tribute to Linda Ronstadt, with singer Natalie Amaya and a band playing songs from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and her Spanish albums from the 1990s.

Neighbors can save $10 per ticket by using promo code QUEEN26 when buying new tickets. The code must be entered before picking seats for the discount to work.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fairfield