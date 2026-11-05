🐶 Friendly Fairfield Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

Fairfield has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few pups at Solano County Animal Care Services who are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

John is a handsome brindle Pit Bull Terrier with a classic, athletic look. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good match for someone who wants a more settled companion. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal buddy to share walks and couch time, John could be the one.

👉 Meet John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese (mix)

Maltese (mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Bijou is a young, white Maltese mix whose name means “little jewel” — and she certainly looks the part. Her smaller size and soft coat make her a lovely option for someone wanting a lap dog or indoor companion. If you’ve been dreaming of a fluffy friend to spoil, take a look at Bijou.

👉 Meet Bijou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services

Phone: (707) 784-1356

Pearl is a striking young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a white coat and black markings. She’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning new routines with her future family. If you’re ready to invest time and love into a smart, energetic dog, Pearl may be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fairfield, CA, consider calling Solano County Animal Care Services at (707) 784-1356 to ask about these dogs, or visit their online listings to see even more pets waiting for homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.