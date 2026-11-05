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Fairfield

🐶 Friendly Fairfield Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

2 days ago

Fairfield has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few pups at Solano County Animal Care Services who are ready to meet you.

JOHN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTKcx_1Gn5wc7300
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption Fee: $155
  • Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
  • Phone: (707) 784-1356

John is a handsome brindle Pit Bull Terrier with a classic, athletic look. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good match for someone who wants a more settled companion. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal buddy to share walks and couch time, John could be the one.

👉 Meet John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BIJOU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXluG_1Gn5wc7300
  • Breed: Maltese (mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption Fee: $155
  • Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
  • Phone: (707) 784-1356

Bijou is a young, white Maltese mix whose name means “little jewel” — and she certainly looks the part. Her smaller size and soft coat make her a lovely option for someone wanting a lap dog or indoor companion. If you’ve been dreaming of a fluffy friend to spoil, take a look at Bijou.

👉 Meet Bijou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PEARL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfaVW_1Gn5wc7300
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with Black
  • Adoption Fee: $155
  • Shelter: Solano County Animal Care Services
  • Phone: (707) 784-1356

Pearl is a striking young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a white coat and black markings. She’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning new routines with her future family. If you’re ready to invest time and love into a smart, energetic dog, Pearl may be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fairfield, CA, consider calling Solano County Animal Care Services at (707) 784-1356 to ask about these dogs, or visit their online listings to see even more pets waiting for homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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