🍽️ Fairfield Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfield’s food scene is growing fast, from new ramen spots to busy hotels and childcare centers. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hana Japanese Restaurant (Mihara Ramen)

Hana Japanese Restaurant (Mihara Ramen) Location: Fairfield, CA (3079 Travis Blvd)

(3079 Travis Blvd) Pay: $17.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time, in-person

New ramen restaurant opening soon and building a fresh team for front of house (servers) and back of house (kitchen staff). Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle a fast pace, and want to grow with a new spot from day one.

Employer: Circle of Friends Child Development Center

Circle of Friends Child Development Center Location: Fairfield, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified), in-person

Support daily meals and snacks for young kids by portioning food, delivering to classrooms, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like a steady routine while helping children stay healthy.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Location: Fairfield, CA 94533

Pay: From $18.90 per hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

Help set up and break down hotel meeting rooms and ballrooms for events, with lots of hands-on work moving tables, chairs, and equipment. Comes with hotel employee discounts and is ideal if you like physical work and being behind the scenes at events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.