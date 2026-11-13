undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairfield
Fairfield schools promote November emotional wellness
7 days ago
Fairfield City Schools is using November to promote emotional wellness and gratitude for students, families, and staff, while reminding everyone that it is okay to be thankful and still need support. The district’s monthly wellness message urges people to make time for emotional health, meaningful connections, and supportive relationships, and to check in with themselves and someone they care about this weekend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fairfield City Schools - Fairfield, Al
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.