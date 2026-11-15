Fairfax neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to clothing and garden supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Pair of vintage glass candle holders with hanging prisms

Condition: Not stated, described as elegant decor

Details: Classic glass design with decorative prisms, nice for a dining table, mantle, or display shelf.

Location: Fairfax City, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 24" interior door and Levolor window shades

Condition: Door in good condition; shades are mixed sizes

Details:

Door: 24" W x 78" H , white interior door

, white interior door Shades: Some 52" W, some 50" W, drop length unknown; can likely be trimmed

Pickup info: Free curb pickup outside 10644 Maple St, Fairfax, VA 22030. Poster notes: “Don’t ask me anything. Just take them. Will remove this ad once they’re gone.”

Location: Ardmore, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Stainless steel trash compactor

Condition: Used, working status unknown, described as very heavy

Details: Free pickup from a townhouse complex. Could be useful for parts or if you’re willing to test/repair.

Pickup info: Sitting on the island in front of 10492 Malone Court, Fairfax, VA

Location: Somerset/Olde Creek, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Women’s camel-colored wool coat, size 12

Condition: Not stated; described as stylish and belted

Details: Classic camel wool coat with belt detail, good for fall and winter wear.

Location: Cedar Lakes, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Emergency Care book, 40th Anniversary Orange Book Series, Volume 1

Condition: Not stated

Details: Includes Navigate 2 Premier Access. Good for someone studying or working in emergency care who needs a reference or study aid.

Location: Circle Towers, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Used concrete pavers

Condition: Used, suitable for outdoor projects

Details: Good for garden beds, walkways, or small pathway projects. Exact quantity and size not listed.

Location: Lincolnia, Alexandria, VA (pickup in Lincolnia)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.