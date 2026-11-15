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🎁 Free Fairfax Finds This Week — Home Goods, Clothing & More
Fairfax neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to clothing and garden supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Vintage Glass Candle Holders with Prisms
Item: Pair of vintage glass candle holders with hanging prisms
Condition: Not stated, described as elegant decor
Details: Classic glass design with decorative prisms, nice for a dining table, mantle, or display shelf.
Location: Fairfax City, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Curb Alert: 24" Interior Door & Levolor Shades
Item: 24" interior door and Levolor window shades
Condition: Door in good condition; shades are mixed sizes
Details:
- Door: 24" W x 78" H, white interior door
- Shades: Some 52" W, some 50" W, drop length unknown; can likely be trimmed
Pickup info: Free curb pickup outside 10644 Maple St, Fairfax, VA 22030. Poster notes: “Don’t ask me anything. Just take them. Will remove this ad once they’re gone.”
Location: Ardmore, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Trash Compactor
Item: Stainless steel trash compactor
Condition: Used, working status unknown, described as very heavy
Details: Free pickup from a townhouse complex. Could be useful for parts or if you’re willing to test/repair.
Pickup info: Sitting on the island in front of 10492 Malone Court, Fairfax, VA
Location: Somerset/Olde Creek, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Women’s Camel Wool Coat (Size 12)
Item: Women’s camel-colored wool coat, size 12
Condition: Not stated; described as stylish and belted
Details: Classic camel wool coat with belt detail, good for fall and winter wear.
Location: Cedar Lakes, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Emergency Care Book (40th Anniversary Orange Book Series)
Item: Emergency Care book, 40th Anniversary Orange Book Series, Volume 1
Condition: Not stated
Details: Includes Navigate 2 Premier Access. Good for someone studying or working in emergency care who needs a reference or study aid.
Location: Circle Towers, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Concrete Pavers for Garden or Pathway
Item: Used concrete pavers
Condition: Used, suitable for outdoor projects
Details: Good for garden beds, walkways, or small pathway projects. Exact quantity and size not listed.
Location: Lincolnia, Alexandria, VA (pickup in Lincolnia)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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