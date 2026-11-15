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Fairfax
🏥 Fairfax, VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Counseling Roles
5 days ago
Fairfax is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from animal care to public health labs and crisis counseling. If you’re in the medical or behavioral health world, there are several solid options here.
Veterinary Assistant - 005203
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.95 – $24.21/hour
- Work hands-on with pets and support vets and techs with exams, procedures, and client education. Banfield offers strong benefits (even for part-time, where eligible) and clear paths to grow your vet career.
Public Health Laboratory Scientist I
- Employer: Fairfax County Government – Health Department
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Run CLIA-regulated clinical and environmental tests that support outbreak response, STI clinics, and water safety. Great fit if you have a science degree, lab experience, and want government benefits and a mission-driven role.
Behavioral Health Specialist I – Emergency Services & Crisis Care
- Employer: Fairfax County Government – CSB
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time (10-hour overnight shifts, weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
- Work on a 16-bed crisis stabilization unit providing counseling, crisis intervention, and skill-building for adults in psychiatric crisis. Good for those with a human services degree who want clinical experience, supervision toward QMHP, and bilingual pay potential.
Part-time Night Shift Registered Nurse (RN) – Surgical Unit
- Employer: Inova Health / Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Part-time, nights (two 12-hour shifts, 7pm–7am)
- Salary: Not listed
- Care for a wide mix of post-op adult surgical patients (ortho, colorectal, spine, general surgery, and more) on a respected Med/Surg unit. Inova offers strong benefits, tuition and loan help, and lots of support for RN growth.
Mental Health Counselor – Adolescent Behavioral Health
- Employer: Inova Health System – Kellar Center
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–4:00pm)
- Salary: Not listed
- Support teens in Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programs with safety checks, crisis support, and psychoeducational groups. Great role if you have a related bachelor’s and want direct experience with adolescents and acute mental health.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings you might like even more.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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