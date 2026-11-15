Fairfax is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from animal care to public health labs and crisis counseling. If you’re in the medical or behavioral health world, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.95 – $24.21/hour

Work hands-on with pets and support vets and techs with exams, procedures, and client education. Banfield offers strong benefits (even for part-time, where eligible) and clear paths to grow your vet career.

Employer: Fairfax County Government – Health Department

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run CLIA-regulated clinical and environmental tests that support outbreak response, STI clinics, and water safety. Great fit if you have a science degree, lab experience, and want government benefits and a mission-driven role.

Employer: Fairfax County Government – CSB

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time (10-hour overnight shifts, weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on a 16-bed crisis stabilization unit providing counseling, crisis intervention, and skill-building for adults in psychiatric crisis. Good for those with a human services degree who want clinical experience, supervision toward QMHP, and bilingual pay potential.

Employer: Inova Health / Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time, nights (two 12-hour shifts, 7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Care for a wide mix of post-op adult surgical patients (ortho, colorectal, spine, general surgery, and more) on a respected Med/Surg unit. Inova offers strong benefits, tuition and loan help, and lots of support for RN growth.

Employer: Inova Health System – Kellar Center

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–4:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support teens in Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programs with safety checks, crisis support, and psychoeducational groups. Great role if you have a related bachelor’s and want direct experience with adolescents and acute mental health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings you might like even more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.