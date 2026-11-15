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Fairfax
💻 Fairfax, VA IT Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $210K+
4 days ago
Fairfax is buzzing with tech roles right now, from cleared defense work to cutting‑edge AI search. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Software Engineer (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Elevate Technology Group
- Location: Fairfax, VA (or Denver, CO)
- Salary: $130,000 – $200,000 + 50% employer-funded package
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Notes: Requires active TS/SCI. Python + Linux work on mission‑critical communications, signal processing, and intelligence systems for the US intel/national security community.
Cybersecurity Consultant II (Penetration Tester)
- Employer: GLI Secure
- Location: Fairfax, VA (US office or remote near major airport)
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000
- Type: Full-time
- Notes: Lead complex network, web app, cloud, and API pentests. Needs 3+ years’ experience and OSCP/eCPPT/GPEN or similar. Up to 50% travel and a very full benefits package.
Cyber Incident Risk Manager (TS/SCI + Poly)
- Employer: VTG
- Location: McLean, VA (100% on-site)
- Salary: $130,000 – $195,000 (estimated range)
- Type: Full-time
- Notes: Requires Top Secret/SCI with Polygraph and 6+ years in risk management or incident coordination. You’ll own high‑level cyber incident cases, inter‑agency coordination, and executive SITREPs.
GIS Field Technician (Planning Technician II)
- Employer: Fairfax County Government – FCDOT
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, county government
- Notes: Mix of field work + ArcGIS Pro. You’ll collect traffic data, manage residential traffic calming programs, maintain GIS layers, and support public meetings. Requires HS/GED + 3 years related experience and a valid driver’s license.
Information System Security Engineer (ISSE)
- Employer: Elevate Technology Group
- Location: Fairfax, VA (or Denver, CO)
- Salary: $150,000 – $210,000 + 50% employer package
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Notes: Requires TS/SCI with CI Polygraph and 10+ years in cybersecurity/ISSE. Heavy focus on ICD‑503, RMF, ATO, Linux, and accreditation docs (SSPs, POA&Ms) for defense/intel systems.
Oracle Database Administrator (TS/SCI Eligible)
- Employer: Elevate Technology Group
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Salary: $170,000 – $210,000 + 50% employer package
- Type: Full-time
- Notes: Hands‑on Oracle 19c, RAC, ASM, RMAN, Data Guard plus Linux admin/scripting. Requires active TS with SCI eligibility and willingness for a CI poly. Strong 401(k) and PTO benefits.
Lead GEO & AI Search Strategist
- Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Salary: $114,000 – $170,000
- Type: Full-time
- Notes: Lead CARFAX’s Generative Engine Optimization and AI search strategy. Work across engineering, product, and marketing to integrate with LLMs (OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, etc.) and build MCP servers, llms.txt, and structured data at scale.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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