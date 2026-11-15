Fairfax is buzzing with food spots hiring right now, from brunch cafes to busy sports bars. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic sports-bar bartending role where you’ll mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the energy up on game days. Good fit if you already know bar basics and want to grow in a busy, high-tip environment.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 10653 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Help prepare breads, cakes, pastries, and more in the in-store bakery while learning pro baking skills. Comes with big-grocer perks and a steady retail schedule, including some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Keep the heart of this busy breakfast-and-brunch spot running with clean dishes and a tidy kitchen. Good for someone energetic who doesn’t mind moving nonstop and wants steady daytime hours.

Employer: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Support servers, reset tables, and keep the dining room spotless so guests have a smooth experience. This is a great entry role if you want to move up to serving later.

Employer: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Work 8am–2pm greeting guests, managing the wait list, and handling to-go orders—no nights ever. Perfect if you like talking with people and want the rest of your day free.

Employer: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Up to $14.00/hour

Run the carry-out station: take phone and online orders, pack food, and handle payments, all on day shifts only. Good match if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and like a fast pace without late nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often train the right attitude. Save the links you like and send in your resume while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.