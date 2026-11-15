Fairfax is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in construction, tech infrastructure, and financial services. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading commercial GC)

CyberCoders (for a leading commercial GC) Location: Fair Oaks, VA (Northern Virginia)

(Northern Virginia) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead ground-up commercial builds—office, medical, retail, and government—with a company that has a 6-year project backlog and a strong focus on safety and LEED-certified work. You’ll own projects from planning through closeout, manage budgets and subs, and use Procore and Sage 300 daily. Requires 5+ years recent commercial construction PM experience and current U.S. work authorization.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run large, mission-critical data center projects with a focus on AWS environments and semiconductor-related facilities. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, and risk while coordinating with MEP engineers, contractors, and clients. Best fit if you have 5+ years PM experience in data centers or similar critical infrastructure and are comfortable traveling as needed.

(Note: The two other “Project Manager – Data Centers” links share the same role details and recruiter; the posting above is the unique listing.)

Employer: Apple Federal Credit Union

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role running end-to-end debit and credit card operations for a well-known Northern Virginia credit union with 24 branches and strong community roots. You’ll lead teams, manage vendors, handle complex disputes and compliance (Reg E, Reg Z), and drive process improvements. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in financial institutions, including 5+ years managing operations teams and 3+ years in card services.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on scope, travel, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.