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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Fairfax
Fairfax has some very sweet cats and kittens looking for safe, loving homes. All are with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in foster care, so they’re already getting lots of love and social time.
Jasper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $170
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue (Foster home)
Jasper is a young brown tabby boy with classic short hair and that cute kitten look. He’s part of the Homeward Trails foster program, so he’s learning home life already.
To meet Jasper, you’ll need to complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire so his foster can set up a visit.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bobbie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Gray with white paws
- Weight: Growing
- Location: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $170
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com
Bobbie is a gray shorthair kitten with adorable white paws. He’s about 4 months old and already neutered. He’s living in a foster home, so he’s used to a home setting and daily care.
To meet Bobbie, fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire (HTAR/Cat). You can also email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com with questions.
👉 Meet Bobbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juniper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Spayed female
- Color: Gray
- Weight: Growing
- Location: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $170 (or $320/pair if adopted with a friend)
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com
Juniper is a young gray shorthair girl, about 4 months old and already spayed. She’s in a foster home and may be available as part of a pair adoption at a special pair fee.
To meet Juniper, complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. For more info, email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com.
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leo
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Orange/cream longhair
- Weight: 16.7 lbs
- Location: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $160 (or $320/pair if adopted with a friend)
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com
Leo is a handsome, fluffy orange longhair adult cat, around 6 years old and a solid 16.7 pounds. He’s neutered and living in a foster home, getting used to home life and routine.
To meet Leo, please fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. Questions can go to Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com.
👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Domestic Medium/Longhair
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Spayed female
- Color: Orange with white
- Weight: 12.5 lbs
- Location: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com
Lily is a beautiful orange-and-white adult cat with a medium-to-long coat. She’s about 6 years old, spayed, and a nice medium size at 12.5 pounds. She’s also in a foster home, so she’s already used to living indoors.
To meet Lily, complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. You can email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com with any questions.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fleetwood
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Spayed female
- Color: Orange or red
- Weight: ~ 4 lbs and growing
- Estimated DOB: ~ 7/25/26 (approximate)
- Location: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Adoption coordinator: Magda – magdal@homewardtrails.org
Fleetwood is a tiny orange shorthair girl, about 4 months old and around 4 pounds. She’s spayed and living in a foster home, where she’s getting used to people and home life.
To meet Fleetwood, fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. For questions, email Magda at magdal@homewardtrails.org.
👉 Meet Fleetwood and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fairfax, VA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful foster kitties from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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