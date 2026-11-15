Fairfax has some very sweet cats and kittens looking for safe, loving homes. All are with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in foster care, so they’re already getting lots of love and social time.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $170

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue (Foster home)

Jasper is a young brown tabby boy with classic short hair and that cute kitten look. He’s part of the Homeward Trails foster program, so he’s learning home life already.

To meet Jasper, you’ll need to complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire so his foster can set up a visit.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Gray with white paws

Weight: Growing

Growing Location: Foster home

Adoption fee: $170

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com

Bobbie is a gray shorthair kitten with adorable white paws. He’s about 4 months old and already neutered. He’s living in a foster home, so he’s used to a home setting and daily care.

To meet Bobbie, fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire (HTAR/Cat). You can also email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com with questions.

👉 Meet Bobbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Spayed female

Color: Gray

Weight: Growing

Growing Location: Foster home

Adoption fee: $170 (or $320/pair if adopted with a friend)

(or if adopted with a friend) Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com

Juniper is a young gray shorthair girl, about 4 months old and already spayed. She’s in a foster home and may be available as part of a pair adoption at a special pair fee.

To meet Juniper, complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. For more info, email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Orange/cream longhair

Weight: 16.7 lbs

Location: Foster home

Adoption fee: $160 (or $320/pair if adopted with a friend)

(or if adopted with a friend) Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com

Leo is a handsome, fluffy orange longhair adult cat, around 6 years old and a solid 16.7 pounds. He’s neutered and living in a foster home, getting used to home life and routine.

To meet Leo, please fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. Questions can go to Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Medium/Longhair

Domestic Medium/Longhair Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Gender: Spayed female

Color: Orange with white

Weight: 12.5 lbs

Location: Foster home

Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Adoption coordinator: Shana – saufenka@yahoo.com

Lily is a beautiful orange-and-white adult cat with a medium-to-long coat. She’s about 6 years old, spayed, and a nice medium size at 12.5 pounds. She’s also in a foster home, so she’s already used to living indoors.

To meet Lily, complete the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. You can email Shana at saufenka@yahoo.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 4 months (baby)

Gender: Spayed female

Color: Orange or red

Weight: ~ 4 lbs and growing

~ Estimated DOB: ~ 7/25/26 (approximate)

~ (approximate) Location: Foster home

Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Adoption coordinator: Magda – magdal@homewardtrails.org

Fleetwood is a tiny orange shorthair girl, about 4 months old and around 4 pounds. She’s spayed and living in a foster home, where she’s getting used to people and home life.

To meet Fleetwood, fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. For questions, email Magda at magdal@homewardtrails.org.

👉 Meet Fleetwood and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairfax, VA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful foster kitties from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.