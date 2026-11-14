Fairfax is busy and growing, which means more vehicles on the road and more demand for people who can keep them moving safely. Here are several solid transportation roles hiring now in Fairfax, VA.

Employer: Fairfax County Government

Location: Fairfax, VA (Jermantown Maintenance Facility)

Type: Full-time (essential personnel)

Salary: Not listed

Senior tech role working on buses and a wide mix of county vehicles and equipment. You’ll diagnose tough problems, mentor other techs, and can earn a $2,500 sign-on bonus if you already have a CDL.

Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (listed via NASW Virginia)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive and escort youth in transitional foster care, including 40–50% out-of-state travel for reunifications. Role comes with 33 paid days off a year, healthcare, mileage reimbursement, and requires fluent English/Spanish.

Employer: Fairfax County Government – Fleet Management

Location: Fairfax County Government Center, Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,160.40 – $80,780.75 annually

Great entry point into fleet work: move vehicles, do basic inspections and light repairs, and keep the motor pool running smoothly. Good fit if you’ve got basic auto skills, your own hand tools, and want county benefits and training.

Employer: Ruppert Landscape (via Genesis Global Group)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Temporary / seasonal

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Seasonal role clearing snow and ice with skid steers on commercial sites. Best for operators who can work whenever snow hits (nights, weekends) and don’t mind physical outdoor work in winter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.