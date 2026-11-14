Fairfax is busy hiring in community and social services right now, especially for folks who want to support youth, adults with disabilities, and local families.

Below are several solid roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Fairfax County Government

Fairfax County Government Location: Fairfax, VA (Stepping Stones residential group home)

(Stepping Stones residential group home) Type: Part-time (job share, ~20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work with adolescent males (ages 14–18) on probation in a small group home setting. You’ll provide case management, individual and group counseling, and help youth transition back to home, school, and community. Mix of day, evening, weekend, and holiday shifts; role is essential personnel and includes driving a 15-passenger van and collaborating with a clinical team.

Employer: Fairfax County Government

Fairfax County Government Location: Fairfax, VA (Stepping Stones residential group home)

(Stepping Stones residential group home) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Similar setting and duties as the part-time role, but full-time hours with steady shifts across days, evenings, weekends, and holidays. You’ll lead treatment and recreational programs, write court reports, and provide intensive support to justice-involved youth. Great fit if you have experience in juvenile justice, counseling, or youth residential care.

Employer: Moms In Motion – A Virginia Service Facilitation Provider

Location: Fairfax, VA (must live in VA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $55,000–$100,000/year (based on visit volume)

Support individuals and families using Virginia Medicaid Waiver programs. This is a field-and-remote role: you’ll visit clients in their homes, write plans of care, help with authorizations, and work from your laptop between visits. No degree required, but you need at least 2 years’ experience with people with disabilities or older adults, plus a car and comfort with tech. Strong benefits, paid training, and lots of paid holidays.

Employer: Guardian Hands

Location: Fairfax, VA 22031

Type: In-person, daytime hours (Mon–Fri) ; full-time and part-time options

In-person, ; full-time and part-time options Pay: From $22.00/hour

Provide 1:1 or small-group support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community. You’ll help with life skills, employment readiness, and community outings (libraries, businesses, recreation sites), with no nights or weekends. Requires 2 years of direct support experience, a driver’s license, and comfort navigating public spaces; paid training and mileage reimbursement included.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.