Fairfax is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from sports gear to federal contracting to apartment leasing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this week has some strong options.

Employer: BSN SPORTS (a Varsity Brands company)

BSN SPORTS (a Varsity Brands company) Location: Fairfax / Loudoun / Prince William County, VA (hybrid, field-based)

(hybrid, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 base + performance incentives, unlimited commission potential

Work with schools, youth leagues, and community sports programs to sell athletic gear and apparel. This is a great fit if you love sports, enjoy being on the road 2–5 days a week, and want strong benefits plus commission upside.

Employer: Praescient Analytics

Location: Fairfax, VA (remote from anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected range $80,000–$130,000 (annualized USD)

Own the federal opportunity pipeline and help write/edit proposals for a woman-owned tech and analytics firm. Ideal if you know federal contracting, enjoy research and writing, and want remote work with fully paid medical for you and your family plus strong training perks.

Employer: Dreyfuss Management

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Help future residents tour and lease apartments at a Fairfax community, handle applications, and support renewals and marketing. Good for bilingual (Spanish) candidates with leasing, sales, or customer service experience who want steady hours, benefits, and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.