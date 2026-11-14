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📣 Fairfax, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fairfax is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from sports gear to federal contracting to apartment leasing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this week has some strong options.
Field Sales Professional – Team Sports
- Employer: BSN SPORTS (a Varsity Brands company)
- Location: Fairfax / Loudoun / Prince William County, VA (hybrid, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$75,000 base + performance incentives, unlimited commission potential
Work with schools, youth leagues, and community sports programs to sell athletic gear and apparel. This is a great fit if you love sports, enjoy being on the road 2–5 days a week, and want strong benefits plus commission upside.
Federal Pipeline Manager & Proposal Writer (Remote)
- Employer: Praescient Analytics
- Location: Fairfax, VA (remote from anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Projected range $80,000–$130,000 (annualized USD)
Own the federal opportunity pipeline and help write/edit proposals for a woman-owned tech and analytics firm. Ideal if you know federal contracting, enjoy research and writing, and want remote work with fully paid medical for you and your family plus strong training perks.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: Dreyfuss Management
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $25.00 per hour
Help future residents tour and lease apartments at a Fairfax community, handle applications, and support renewals and marketing. Good for bilingual (Spanish) candidates with leasing, sales, or customer service experience who want steady hours, benefits, and bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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