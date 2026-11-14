📅 Teen D&D campaign at Kings Park Library

Love Dungeons & Dragons and Norse mythology? The library is running a special Saturday morning campaign where you play as Viking raiders preparing for Ragnarok.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:30am–1:30pm

Where: Kings Park Meeting Room, Kings Park Library

Who: Teens ages 12–18

Category: Games & Gaming

You’ll join an open-world sandbox adventure on the island of Cassius, earn XP the old-school way, and face tough choices about survival, conquest, and the favor of the Norse gods.

This is a registered event, so you must sign up in advance to play.

For more details or questions, contact Kings Park Library (see Locations and Hours on the library site). You can also use the online form to request a reasonable accommodation for this program.