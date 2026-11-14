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📅 Diwali dance celebration at Oakton Library Nov. 14
📅 Diwali Dance Celebration at Oakton Library
Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with music and dance at Oakton Library.
Join instructor Tanya, a high-energy Bollywood and South Indian dancer, for a 45–60 minute dance session featuring:
- Colorful South Indian and Bollywood dance performances
- Easy, beginner-friendly steps so the audience can join in
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Oakton Library, Oakton Meeting Room 1 & 2
Category: Music & Movement
Everyone is welcome to come dance, watch, and celebrate together.
For more details, contact Oakton Library (see Locations and Hours on the library site).
To request a reasonable accommodation for this event, use the library’s accommodation request form.
More Info: Diwali Dance Celebration – Festival of Lights - ...
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