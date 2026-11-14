📅 Diwali Dance Celebration at Oakton Library

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with music and dance at Oakton Library.

Join instructor Tanya, a high-energy Bollywood and South Indian dancer, for a 45–60 minute dance session featuring:

Colorful South Indian and Bollywood dance performances

Easy, beginner-friendly steps so the audience can join in

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Oakton Library, Oakton Meeting Room 1 & 2

Category: Music & Movement

Everyone is welcome to come dance, watch, and celebrate together.

For more details, contact Oakton Library (see Locations and Hours on the library site).

To request a reasonable accommodation for this event, use the library’s accommodation request form.