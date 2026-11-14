Fairfax is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who like data, projects, and high-volume recruiting. If you’re ready to level up your HR career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Fairfax, VA (other NG Space locations or fully remote considered)

(other NG Space locations or considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,400 – $176,300 (depending on level and experience)

High-impact role supporting Talent Acquisition leadership with cross-functional projects, data, and process improvements. Great fit if you like project management, analytics, and HR/TA strategy and want work that ties into space, defense, and national security programs.

Employer: Inova Health System

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle, high-volume recruiting role supporting Inova’s frontline and entry-level hiring. You’ll manage 70+ requisitions, partner with 30+ hiring leaders, and own the candidate experience from sourcing through onboarding—ideal if you’re organized, people-focused, and enjoy fast-paced recruiting.

Employer: MAG Aerospace

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.65 – $38.46/hour (typical range)

Hands-on HR operations and analytics role covering onboarding, HRIS (UKG), I-9s, compliance, learning management, and reporting. Good match if you like systems, data, and process, and want broad exposure across the full HR lifecycle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good HR roles in Fairfax tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.