Fairfax has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from campus roles to fast-growing sports programs. If you like working with students or teaching skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site at the club)

(on-site at the club) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + 40% of personal on-court revenue + potential department incentives

Run the whole pickleball program: open play, clinics, leagues, tournaments, and events. Great fit if you love teaching, planning events, and leading a team, with solid benefits and a free club membership.

Employer: George Mason University – Intercollegiate Athletics

Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site, campus-based)

(on-site, campus-based) Type: Full-time, Professional Faculty

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Deadline: For full consideration, apply by November 27, 2026 (open until filled)

Support NCAA Division I student-athletes with advising, course planning, and academic eligibility. Ideal if you have a master’s (or related experience), know NCAA rules, and want to help athletes stay on track to graduate.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour or minimum wage (whichever is higher) + 40% of eligible on-court revenue

Teach private and group pickleball lessons, run leagues and mixers, and grow your own client base. Good for strong players who enjoy coaching and want flexible hours plus a free membership and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.