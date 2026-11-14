undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Fairfax Education Jobs: Multiple Roles in Sports & Academics
Fairfax has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from campus roles to fast-growing sports programs. If you like working with students or teaching skills, these are worth a look.
Pickleball Lead
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site at the club)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour + 40% of personal on-court revenue + potential department incentives
Run the whole pickleball program: open play, clinics, leagues, tournaments, and events. Great fit if you love teaching, planning events, and leading a team, with solid benefits and a free club membership.
Academic Coordinator
- Employer: George Mason University – Intercollegiate Athletics
- Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site, campus-based)
- Type: Full-time, Professional Faculty
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
- Deadline: For full consideration, apply by November 27, 2026 (open until filled)
Support NCAA Division I student-athletes with advising, course planning, and academic eligibility. Ideal if you have a master’s (or related experience), know NCAA rules, and want to help athletes stay on track to graduate.
Pickleball Pro
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour or minimum wage (whichever is higher) + 40% of eligible on-court revenue
Teach private and group pickleball lessons, run leagues and mixers, and grow your own client base. Good for strong players who enjoy coaching and want flexible hours plus a free membership and discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.