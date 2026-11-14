Fairfax’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level law firm support to seasoned attorney roles. If you’re in law or compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Fairfax County Government

Fairfax County Government Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,417 – $76,198 (offer will not exceed midpoint)

This role leads the Civil Records Section of the Circuit Court, supervising staff, managing workflow, and serving as the go-to person for confidential and sealed materials. Great fit if you know Virginia court procedures, enjoy coaching a team, and want stable county benefits in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: State Farm (Ramika D. Stephens & Associates, Staff Counsel)

(Ramika D. Stephens & Associates, Staff Counsel) Location: 11325 Random Hills Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $145,000 – $165,000 + incentive pay (target 16%, max 24%)

Handle your own litigation files (insurance defense, PI, med mal, workers’ comp) without billable-hour pressure, with strong support staff and Fortune 50 benefits. Ideal for attorneys with 5+ years of litigation experience and an active Virginia law license who want trial work plus long-term career growth.

Employer: Solomon Page (recruiting for client firm)

(recruiting for client firm) Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $140,000

Join a corporate practice advising businesses and private equity–backed companies on M&A deals and general counsel work. Best for attorneys with 4–5+ years of corporate/transactional experience, strong M&A skills, and VA and/or CA bar who want hands-on deal work and direct client contact.

Employer: Chowdhury Divorce Law Group

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular ongoing role)

Not listed (appears to be regular ongoing role) Pay: $15 – $20 per hour

Be the first warm voice clients hear at a boutique family law firm, handling calls, new client screening, scheduling, and data entry. Good match if you’re empathetic, organized, have strong computer skills, and want to grow in the legal field without needing a law degree.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover note, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.