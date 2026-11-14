Looking for a four‑legged friend in Fairfax, VA? These adoptable dogs are already vetted and waiting for a family to love. Here’s a quick look at who’s available and how to meet them.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport & health certificate)

(includes transport & health certificate) Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws INC - Virginia (RPACI)

Health/vetting: Comes fully vetted ; fee includes transportation from Alabama and a Health Certificate as required by law

Comes ; fee includes from Alabama and a as required by law Location/transport: Dogs are transported from Alabama to the Pennsylvania/New England/Virginia area and delivered in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and RI

To adopt Cupcake, you’ll need to complete an application through the rescue.

Application & info: Rpacirescue.org

More about the rescue: Facebook – Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org

👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

(about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Estimated adult weight: ~ 28 lbs

~ Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Known with dogs: Good with dogs, especially playful ones

Good with dogs, especially playful ones Known with cats: Not yet known

Not yet known Visit in person: Adoption events every Saturday & Sunday, 11am–3pm Address: 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Weekday visits: Email adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org to schedule

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix

American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $399 (includes transport & health certificate)

(includes transport & health certificate) Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws INC - Virginia (RPACI)

Health/vetting: Comes fully vetted ; fee includes transportation and Health Certificate

Comes ; fee includes and Location/transport: Transported from Alabama to PA / New England / VA, delivered in PA, VA, and RI

To get started with Sweet girlie, fill out an application with RPACI.

Application & info: Rpacirescue.org

More about the rescue: Facebook – Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org

👉 Meet Sweet girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

(about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Estimated adult weight: ~ 25 lbs

~ Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Known with dogs: Good with other dogs

Good with other dogs Known with cats: Unknown

Unknown Known with kids: Will know more soon

Will know more soon Visit in person: Adoption events every Saturday & Sunday, 11am–3pm Address: 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Weekday visits: Email adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Tracker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

For more details on Duke’s personality, training, and how he does with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly or visit during adoption hours.

Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Weekends 11am–3pm at Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

To learn more about Jasper’s temperament and needs, reach out to Homeward Trails or stop by an adoption event.

Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Weekends 11am–3pm at Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix

Chihuahua / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Puppy Fancy is available through Homeward Trails. Contact the shelter for details on her size, training, and how she does with other pets.

Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Weekends 11am–3pm at Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

(about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Estimated weight: ~ 35 lbs

~ Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Known with dogs: Good with dogs

Good with dogs Known with cats: Unknown

Unknown Known with kids: Unknown

To meet Tot, you’ll coordinate directly with the farm/foster team.

Contact: TrailsHomeFarm@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

(about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Estimated weight: ~ 40 lbs

~ Adoption fee: $615

Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Known with dogs: Good with other dogs

Good with other dogs Known with cats: Unknown

Unknown Known with kids: Unknown

To arrange a visit with Tater, reach out to the Homeward Trails farm team.

Contact: TrailsHomeFarm@homewardtrails.org

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairfax, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit an adoption event, email the rescues, and share these links with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.