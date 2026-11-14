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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fairfax
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Fairfax, VA? These adoptable dogs are already vetted and waiting for a family to love. Here’s a quick look at who’s available and how to meet them.
Cupcake
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport & health certificate)
- Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws INC - Virginia (RPACI)
- Health/vetting: Comes fully vetted; fee includes transportation from Alabama and a Health Certificate as required by law
- Location/transport: Dogs are transported from Alabama to the Pennsylvania/New England/Virginia area and delivered in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and RI
To adopt Cupcake, you’ll need to complete an application through the rescue.
- Application & info: Rpacirescue.org
- More about the rescue: Facebook – Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org
👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bella
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Estimated adult weight: ~28 lbs
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Known with dogs: Good with dogs, especially playful ones
- Known with cats: Not yet known
- Visit in person:
- Adoption events every Saturday & Sunday, 11am–3pm
- Address: 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032
- Weekday visits: Email adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org to schedule
👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet girlie
- Breed: American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $399 (includes transport & health certificate)
- Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws INC - Virginia (RPACI)
- Health/vetting: Comes fully vetted; fee includes transportation and Health Certificate
- Location/transport: Transported from Alabama to PA / New England / VA, delivered in PA, VA, and RI
To get started with Sweet girlie, fill out an application with RPACI.
- Application & info: Rpacirescue.org
- More about the rescue: Facebook – Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org
👉 Meet Sweet girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tracker
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Estimated adult weight: ~25 lbs
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Known with dogs: Good with other dogs
- Known with cats: Unknown
- Known with kids: Will know more soon
- Visit in person:
- Adoption events every Saturday & Sunday, 11am–3pm
- Address: 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032
- Weekday visits: Email adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Tracker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duke
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
For more details on Duke’s personality, training, and how he does with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly or visit during adoption hours.
- Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032
- Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
To learn more about Jasper’s temperament and needs, reach out to Homeward Trails or stop by an adoption event.
- Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032
- Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fancy
- Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
Puppy Fancy is available through Homeward Trails. Contact the shelter for details on her size, training, and how she does with other pets.
- Visit: Weekends 11am–3pm at 4000 Burke Station Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032
- Contact: adoptioncenter@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tot
- Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Estimated weight: ~35 lbs
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Known with dogs: Good with dogs
- Known with cats: Unknown
- Known with kids: Unknown
To meet Tot, you’ll coordinate directly with the farm/foster team.
- Contact: TrailsHomeFarm@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater
- Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Estimated weight: ~40 lbs
- Adoption fee: $615
- Shelter: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue
- Known with dogs: Good with other dogs
- Known with cats: Unknown
- Known with kids: Unknown
To arrange a visit with Tater, reach out to the Homeward Trails farm team.
- Contact: TrailsHomeFarm@homewardtrails.org
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fairfax, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit an adoption event, email the rescues, and share these links with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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