Fairfax is hot right now for tech work, especially if you like federal projects, AI, and cloud. Here are several solid IT roles, from entry-level helpdesk to senior cleared engineering.

Employer: Synergy ECP (NSI)

Location: Fairfax, VA (likely on-site for cleared work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $220,000+ a year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Poly, Security+ CE, U.S. Citizen

High-impact role building and running a secure MBSE cloud platform using AWS, Kubernetes, Linux, CI/CD, DevSecOps. You’ll architect and maintain complex cloud infrastructure, integrate tools, and lead troubleshooting on one of the government’s more visible programs.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time, Mid-level (supporting a federal client)

Salary: $134,437 – $182,450 a year

Clearance: U.S. Citizenship required; DHS clearance a plus

Work on an enterprise-wide data inventory effort, building content-rich web apps, APIs, and scripts. Uses JavaScript/TypeScript tools like Angular, Node.js, TypeORM, Agile, CI/CD, and offers full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, experienced

Salary: $116,480 – $158,080 a year

Lead the SecureRelease FOIA product for a large federal agency—own roadmap, market research, requirements, and launches. Great fit if you’ve done product management + product marketing and can drive cross-functional teams.

Employer: Dunhill Professional Search & Government Solutions

Location: Listed as Fairfax, VA, but full-time telework (U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.15 – $24.04 per hour

Clearance: U.S. Citizen; must pass federal background check

Entry-level friendly Tier 1 role supporting a cloud-based protective DNS security service for a federal cyber program. 100% remote, handling tickets, basic troubleshooting, and ServiceNow work—good way to break into cyber/IT support.

Employer: George Mason University – Information Technology Services

Location: Fairfax, VA (On-site required)

Type: Full-time, Classified Staff

Salary: Commensurate with experience (Pay Band 6)

Visa: No sponsorship available

Posting Dates: Open Nov 12, 2026 – Closes Nov 30, 2026

Lead PatriotAI, build AI agents and RAG pipelines on the Microsoft Azure AI stack, and mentor 10–20 student developers. Deep hands-on work with Python, LangChain/LlamaIndex, APIs, RAG, multi-cloud prototyping, and campus digital twin/IoT concepts.

Employer: CODE PLUS INC

Location: Merrifield, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must qualify for Sensitive Public Trust; U.S. Citizen or Green Card with 7 years U.S. residency

Entry-level helpdesk focused on a single USPS business application, not general desktop support. You’ll handle tickets, basic troubleshooting, and user training, with a clear path to grow into higher-level support roles.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.