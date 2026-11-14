Fairfax healthcare is buzzing right now — from big hospital systems to small specialty clinics, there’s a wide mix of roles. If you’re in patient care or support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: ABA Centers of Virginia

ABA Centers of Virginia Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year + $15,000 sign-on bonus, relocation up to $15K

Work with smaller caseloads, strong clinical support, and AI tools that cut admin time so you can focus on kids with autism. Robust benefits, CEU reimbursement, bonuses, and clear growth paths into leadership and specialty roles.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights, On-call

Sign-on bonus and relocation eligible. Senior-level pediatric sleep tech role with RPSGT required, plus strong Inova benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and generous mental health support.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same role at same employer.)

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital – Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, 3×12 day shifts (7 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Intermediate/Progressive Care unit with an 11-bed floor caring for cardiac, neuro, dialysis, and higher-acuity patients. Sign-on and relocation available, plus strong benefits and support for BSN completion.

Employer: Otolaryngology Associates, P.C.

Location: Fairfax, VA (travel to Chantilly & Reston may be required)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Busy ENT/allergy practice where you’ll give allergy shots, help with testing, and support patient care in a fast-paced clinic. Great fit if you like staying busy, learning new skills, and working closely with physicians.

Employer: Inova Health System

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, Hybrid, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. with rotating Saturdays/holidays

Lead complex pre-service authorization and financial clearance across high-acuity service lines. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in revenue cycle/authorizations who wants hybrid work and strong Inova benefits.

Employer: Luxe MedSpa

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Entry-level, front-office focused MA role with paid training and a student-friendly schedule. Good option if you’re new to healthcare and want real office experience plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: Royale Care VA Inc

Location: Fairfax / Central Northern Virginia (field-based)

Type: Contract, Per diem or Part-time

Pay: From $80.00 per visit

Home health OT role for someone with prior home care experience who wants flexible, field-based work. You’ll do in-home evaluations, treatment, and education to help patients stay safely at home.

Employer: Inova Health System

Location: Inova OBGYN, Fair Oaks – Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Support a busy OBGYN practice with vitals, injections, phlebotomy, rooming, and chart prep. Great for MAs who want steady daytime hours plus Inova’s benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Maturi Medical Group, LLC / Netrin Health

Location: 8550 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time, ~25–30 hrs/week (Mon/Wed/Fri + 1 Sat/month)

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Small internal medicine practice looking for an experienced MA to handle intake, vitals, EHR documentation, and occasional EKGs. Nice three-day schedule with paid holidays and steady daytime hours.

Employer: Resurgent Sports Rehab

Location: Fairfax, VA (multiple NOVA locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$100,000/year

Treat athletes 1:1 (max ~8 clients/day) in a sports-focused setting while completing a structured 12‑month SCS prep program with mentorship and MedBridge coursework. Includes strong benefits, CE support, and optional high-rate Saturday hours.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-scope derm MA role assisting with exams, minor procedures, injections, wound care, and clinical coordination. Good fit if you want hands-on procedural work, stable hours, and room to grow your clinical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—Fairfax employers often post similar roles again. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send out at least one application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.