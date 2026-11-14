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🍽️ Fairfax Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Fairfax food spots are busy and hiring, from cozy sushi bars to senior living and a brand‑new restaurant opening. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
Cook for Korean/Japanese Catering Company
- Employer: Black Sesame Rolls
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Prep cook role with a Korean/Japanese catering team, focused on chopping, prepping, and keeping the kitchen organized for weekend events. Great if you’re an early bird (5 AM weekend mornings) and want a path from part-time to full-time.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Guapo's Restaurant
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $23.00/hour (about 35 hours/week)
Back-of-house role helping with food prep, cleaning, and supporting service in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift and move supplies, and want steady in-person hours.
Server
- Employer: Sushifriends Hashi
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: Hourly base $6 + tips (listed range $15.00 – $45.00/hour with tips)
Front-of-house server job at a sushi restaurant for folks with prior serving or sushi experience. Flexible day/evening and weekend shifts, plus paid training and a flexible schedule.
Cook
- Employer: Cogir Senior Living – The Virginian
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour
Cook for a senior living community, making mostly from-scratch meals and working closely with a culinary director. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays/sick leave, free meals, and growth opportunities.
New Restaurant Opening – Host
- Employer: Nando's PERi-PERi North America
- Location: Fairfax Corner, Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time (also hiring part-time overall)
- Pay: Competitive base wage + about $3–$4/hour in tips
Be part of the opening crew at a new Nando’s, greeting guests, explaining the service style, and managing the flow of the dining room. Daily hiring event 12–7 PM at 4213 Fairfax Corner Ave, with a chance for same-day offers, free shift meals, telehealth benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Fairfax restaurant jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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