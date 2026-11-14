Fairfax food spots are busy and hiring, from cozy sushi bars to senior living and a brand‑new restaurant opening. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Black Sesame Rolls

Black Sesame Rolls Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Prep cook role with a Korean/Japanese catering team, focused on chopping, prepping, and keeping the kitchen organized for weekend events. Great if you’re an early bird (5 AM weekend mornings) and want a path from part-time to full-time.

Employer: Guapo's Restaurant

Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $23.00/hour (about 35 hours/week)

Back-of-house role helping with food prep, cleaning, and supporting service in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift and move supplies, and want steady in-person hours.

Employer: Sushifriends Hashi

Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Hourly base $6 + tips (listed range $15.00 – $45.00/hour with tips)

Front-of-house server job at a sushi restaurant for folks with prior serving or sushi experience. Flexible day/evening and weekend shifts, plus paid training and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living – The Virginian

Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Cook for a senior living community, making mostly from-scratch meals and working closely with a culinary director. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays/sick leave, free meals, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Nando's PERi-PERi North America

Location: Fairfax Corner, Fairfax, VA

Fairfax Corner, Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time (also hiring part-time overall)

(also hiring part-time overall) Pay: Competitive base wage + about $3–$4/hour in tips

Be part of the opening crew at a new Nando’s, greeting guests, explaining the service style, and managing the flow of the dining room. Daily hiring event 12–7 PM at 4213 Fairfax Corner Ave, with a chance for same-day offers, free shift meals, telehealth benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Fairfax restaurant jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.