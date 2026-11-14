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👔 Fairfax, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Fairfax is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in construction, tech, and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.
Project Manager - Data Centers
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead large, mission-critical data center construction projects with a focus on AWS and semiconductor facilities. This role owns schedules, budgets, risk, and stakeholder communication, and works closely with MEP engineers and contractors. Requires 5+ years of data center or similar mission-critical project management and a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Construction Management, or related field.
Program Manager - Contingent
- Employer: Ares Enterprise, LLC
- Location: Fairfax, VA (plus multiple Navy and global sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-level defense program leadership role overseeing multi-year U.S. Navy financial and program management efforts. You’ll manage complex sub-programs, budgets, risk, and government stakeholders (PCO, COR, etc.). Targeting candidates with 15–20+ years of experience, advanced degree, PMP or DAWIA III, and active clearance with Continuous Vetting.
Project Manager - G/U - Commercial Construction
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading Northern Virginia commercial GC)
- Location: Fair Oaks, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run ground-up commercial projects (office, medical, retail, government) for a contractor with a 6-year project backlog and strong safety/LEED track record. You’ll own planning, budgets, subcontractors, and client communication. Needs 5+ years recent commercial PM experience plus Procore and Sage 300 skills.
Director of Card Services
- Employer: Apple Federal Credit Union
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Debit and Credit Card operations for a well-known Northern Virginia credit union. You’ll manage the card services team, vendors, disputes/chargebacks, and compliance (including Reg E and Reg Z) while driving process improvements. Looking for 10+ years in financial institutions, 5+ years managing operations teams, and 3+ years in card services operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to start a conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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