Fairfax is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in construction, tech, and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, mission-critical data center construction projects with a focus on AWS and semiconductor facilities. This role owns schedules, budgets, risk, and stakeholder communication, and works closely with MEP engineers and contractors. Requires 5+ years of data center or similar mission-critical project management and a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Construction Management, or related field.

Employer: Ares Enterprise, LLC

Location: Fairfax, VA (plus multiple Navy and global sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level defense program leadership role overseeing multi-year U.S. Navy financial and program management efforts. You’ll manage complex sub-programs, budgets, risk, and government stakeholders (PCO, COR, etc.). Targeting candidates with 15–20+ years of experience, advanced degree, PMP or DAWIA III, and active clearance with Continuous Vetting.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading Northern Virginia commercial GC)

CyberCoders (for a leading Northern Virginia commercial GC) Location: Fair Oaks, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run ground-up commercial projects (office, medical, retail, government) for a contractor with a 6-year project backlog and strong safety/LEED track record. You’ll own planning, budgets, subcontractors, and client communication. Needs 5+ years recent commercial PM experience plus Procore and Sage 300 skills.

Employer: Apple Federal Credit Union

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Debit and Credit Card operations for a well-known Northern Virginia credit union. You’ll manage the card services team, vendors, disputes/chargebacks, and compliance (including Reg E and Reg Z) while driving process improvements. Looking for 10+ years in financial institutions, 5+ years managing operations teams, and 3+ years in card services operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to start a conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.