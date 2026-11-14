Fairfax is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from pet care to pickleball to tech retail. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals (SouthPaws Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center)

VCA Animal Hospitals (SouthPaws Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center) Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hour + $3–$5/hour night & weekend differentials

Fast-paced, 24/7 emergency animal hospital where you’re the calm, caring voice for pet parents. Great fit if you already have veterinary experience and want strong benefits, mental health support, and generous pet care discounts.

Employer: Pottery Barn (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$29.00/hour

Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and help customers style their homes. Good for someone with 2–3 years of retail or customer-service leadership who wants strong store discounts, health benefits, and room to grow across well-known home brands.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 9000 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Hands-on grocery role stocking and rotating fresh fruits and veggies, helping shoppers, and keeping displays looking great. Nice option if you want flexible hours, steady customer interaction, and a long-established local grocer.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$17.50/hour (based on experience)

Help run the pickleball courts: greet members, book court time, and keep gear and spaces in shape. Great for active folks with 1+ year of customer service who’d enjoy a free club membership and discounts on fitness perks.

Employer: Apple Federal Credit Union

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Member-facing role handling deposits, withdrawals, and account questions over video and in-branch. Good match if you have 12+ months of cash-handling or financial experience, like tech, and want strong benefits, 11 paid federal holidays, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Samsung Electronics America)

Location: Best Buy #273, Fairfax, VA 22033

Type: Full-time (avg. 32+ hours/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour + quarterly bonus potential

In-store Samsung expert showing off phones, tablets, wearables and more, while training Best Buy staff and hitting sales goals. Ideal if you love cutting-edge tech, enjoy sales, and want weekly pay, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.