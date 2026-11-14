Fairfax is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, fleets, and campuses running smoothly. If you like fixing things, working with tools, and seeing the impact of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.15–$34.60/hour (range varies by exact locality)

Work on a single, modern fleet of diesel and non-diesel trucks doing oil changes, inspections, light repairs, and basic electrical work. This role offers steady shifts, strong training, clear growth paths, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and more.

Employer: The Donohoe Companies, Inc. (Complete Building Services)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000+ depending on experience

Base Hours: 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Lead the engineering and maintenance team for a 118-acre, 1.8M sq ft healthcare campus in a 24/7 environment. You’ll supervise staff and oversee boilers, chillers, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, life safety systems, and more, with strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and a “Best Place to Work” culture.

Employer: Genesis Global Group (para Ruppert Landscape)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Temporal / por evento (nieve)

Salario: Pago por hora competitivo (monto no indicado)

Opera minicargadores con arados, empujadores o sopladores para limpiar nieve en estacionamientos y pasillos durante tormentas de invierno. Es trabajo por temporadas con turnos nocturnos y de fin de semana, con capacitación práctica, apoyo a tu crecimiento y un ambiente de trabajo centrado en las personas.

Employer: Propelled Brands / My Salon Suite

Location: Fairfax, VA (supports 6–10 locations in the area)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year

Take ownership of the day-to-day upkeep of multiple upscale salon-suite locations—handling general repairs, drywall and paint touch-ups, basic plumbing and electrical troubleshooting, and vendor coordination. This role comes with employer-sponsored medical and dental, 100% employer-paid disability and basic life, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and many employers here are open to training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.