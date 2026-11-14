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🏗️ Fairfax engineering roles with multiple high-paying openings
Fairfax is busy right now for engineers, especially in systems, energy, and heavy civil work. If you’re into complex projects or sustainable buildings, there’s a lot to check out.
Systems Engineer Sr Stf – Level 5 (GNSS/SBAS)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Fairfax, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,100 – $269,500
Lead advanced GNSS/SBAS navigation algorithms for safety‑of‑life applications and guide a multi‑subcontractor ground segment program. You’ll own high‑precision modeling, system integration, and cross‑disciplinary coordination, with strong benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).
Note: There are several postings for this role (including versions with a potential $10,000 sign‑on bonus and up to >15% international travel). Details may vary slightly by requisition, so skim each listing when you click through.
Field Engineer Internship 2027 (Heavy Civil)
- Employer: Allan Myers Inc.
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time internship (3–6 months)
- Pay: $23.00 – $26.00/hour (based on experience)
Hands‑on field role supporting crews on large heavy civil construction projects—think highways, bridges, and infrastructure. You’ll help with schedules, subcontractors, materials, and daily reports, plus get classroom training, a buddy, and networking events.
Project Development Engineer (Federal) – CMTA Energy Solutions
- Employer: CMTA, Inc. (a Legence company)
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Base salary (Fairfax): $75,000 – $90,000 + eligible annual performance bonus
Join a fast‑growing energy solutions team focused on federal projects and high‑performance buildings. You’ll audit facilities, run energy analyses, model savings, and support HVAC/controls‑driven performance contracts, with strong 401(k) match, health benefits, and flexible vacation.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—Fairfax engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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