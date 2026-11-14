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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fairfax Right Now
Neighbors around Fairfax are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to shelves and pet gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available.
Poly-Fil Extra-Loft Queen Quilt Batting
Item: Poly-Fil Extra-Loft queen quilt batting
Details: 100% polyester batting, 90" x 108". Some has been used, but mostly intact and still good for queen or full-size projects.
Location: Vienna Metro, Vienna, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Black S-Curve Wall Display Shelf
Item: Black S-curve wall display shelf
Details: About 47" long, 10.5" deep at the deepest point and 7.5" at the narrowest. Great for photos or small decor. Wall attachment screws not included, so you’ll need your own hardware.
Location: Vienna Metro, Vienna, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Shelf
Item: Free shelf
Details: Has been used outside, but could work well in a garage, storage room, or similar space. Good for tools, garden items, or extra storage.
Location: Country Club View, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
VetriJec Insulin Syringes U-40
Item: VetriJec insulin syringes U-40 (for veterinary use)
Details: Box of 100 sterile, single-use syringes, 29G, 1/2 inch. Labeled for veterinary use, so these are meant for animals, not people.
Location: Rutherford, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Colorful Dog Art Print
Item: Colorful Chihuahua dog art print
Details: Fun, bright dog artwork, about 12" x 12". Nice pop of color for a wall, office, or kid’s room.
Location: West Ox, Fairfax, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.