Neighbors around Fairfax are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to shelves and pet gear. Here’s a quick look at what’s available.

Item: Poly-Fil Extra-Loft queen quilt batting

Details: 100% polyester batting, 90" x 108". Some has been used, but mostly intact and still good for queen or full-size projects.

Location: Vienna Metro, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black S-curve wall display shelf

Details: About 47" long, 10.5" deep at the deepest point and 7.5" at the narrowest. Great for photos or small decor. Wall attachment screws not included, so you’ll need your own hardware.

Location: Vienna Metro, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free shelf

Details: Has been used outside, but could work well in a garage, storage room, or similar space. Good for tools, garden items, or extra storage.

Location: Country Club View, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: VetriJec insulin syringes U-40 (for veterinary use)

Details: Box of 100 sterile, single-use syringes, 29G, 1/2 inch. Labeled for veterinary use, so these are meant for animals, not people.

Location: Rutherford, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Colorful Chihuahua dog art print

Details: Fun, bright dog artwork, about 12" x 12". Nice pop of color for a wall, office, or kid’s room.

Location: West Ox, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.