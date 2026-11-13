Fairfax keeps growing, and so do the driving jobs. If you like being on the road and staying local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots Natural Kitchen Location: Fairfax, VA (9444 Fairfax Blvd)

(9444 Fairfax Blvd) Type: Part-time, contracted

Pay: Average $40+ per delivery

This is a flexible gig delivering catered food and helping with basic setup. Good fit if you have a reliable car, a very flexible weekday schedule, and don’t mind carrying boxes up to 30 lbs.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.40 – $32.17 per hour (depending on location)

Drive a heavy collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal. Comes with a full benefits package and steady hours, but you’ll need a Class B CDL with air brakes and comfort working around waste sites.

Employer: ACV Auctions

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + monthly incentives (details in job posting)

You’ll drive to dealerships and homes, inspect used cars, take photos, and write condition reports for an online auction platform. Great if you know cars, like working outdoors, and want room to grow with a tech-focused auto company.

Employer: MV Transportation

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.27 per hour starting

Drive passengers safely on local routes—no CDL needed. Paid training, full benefits for qualified hires, and a clear hourly rate make this a solid option if you’re 21+, can pass a DOT physical and drug screen, and like helping people get around town.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.