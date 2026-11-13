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💰 Fairfax, VA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fairfax is busy right now with solid finance and accounting roles, from public accounting to banking and contract leadership. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.
Senior Accountant – Client Accounting & Advisory Services
- Employer: Thompson Greenspon
- Location: Fairfax, VA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join an established CPA firm on their Client Accounting and Advisory Services team. You’ll handle client bookkeeping, financial statements, tax filings, and get hands-on advisory experience across industries like construction, real estate, and nonprofits, with a focus on work/life balance and professional growth.
Accounting Manager
- Employer: Kforce Inc (staffing firm, role based in Fairfax, VA)
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Range not clearly stated in posting
Lead month-end close, general ledger, reconciliations, and audits while mentoring an accounting team. Good fit if you have 5+ years of progressive accounting experience, strong GAAP knowledge, and want a hands-on leadership role with process improvement and ERP projects.
Loan Documentation Specialist
- Employer: FVCbank
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time (not explicitly stated, typical for this role)
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year
Support the loan administration team by preparing and reviewing commercial, real estate, and consumer loan documents from approval through closing and booking. Great match if you’re detail-oriented, have 3+ years of loan documentation experience, and want a clear salary range with room to grow in banking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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