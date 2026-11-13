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📋 Fairfax VA Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles With Solid Pay
Fairfax is busy right now with front-office and admin hiring, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm voice on the phone, these are worth a look.
Scheduling Coordinator
Employer: PEG, LLC Careers
Location: Fairfax, VA (main office)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Support daily scheduling for an energy-efficiency consulting firm that works with major homebuilders. You’ll coordinate field inspections, handle schedule changes, and be a key contact for clients and internal teams in a fast-paced, detail-heavy role.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: Fairfax Memorial Park
Location: Fairfax, VA
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $23–$25/hour, about $47K–$52K/year (40 hrs/week)
Front-office role at a cemetery office where you’re the first point of contact for families and funeral homes. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, process payments and contracts, schedule burials, and keep detailed records, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan.
Medical Office Manager – Primary Care (Hybrid)
Employer: Netrin Health / Maturi Medical Group, LLC
Location: Fairfax, VA
Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days on-site, up to 2 remote)
Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year
Run the day-to-day admin side of a small internal medicine practice. You’ll handle scheduling, patient intake, insurance checks, payments, EHR work, and coordinate closely with the physician, with some work-from-home flexibility and seven paid holidays.
Front Desk Receptionist – Dental Office
Employer: Dentists of Bristow
Location: Fairfax, VA
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $24–$28/hour
Lead the front desk for a dental practice, managing daily office operations, supervising admin staff, and keeping schedules, records, and billing on track. Dental office experience is required, and you’ll get health insurance and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Fairfax employers are clearly hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.