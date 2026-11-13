Fairfax is busy right now with front-office and admin hiring, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm voice on the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: PEG, LLC Careers

Location: Fairfax, VA (main office)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Support daily scheduling for an energy-efficiency consulting firm that works with major homebuilders. You’ll coordinate field inspections, handle schedule changes, and be a key contact for clients and internal teams in a fast-paced, detail-heavy role.

Employer: Fairfax Memorial Park

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $23–$25/hour, about $47K–$52K/year (40 hrs/week)

Front-office role at a cemetery office where you’re the first point of contact for families and funeral homes. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, process payments and contracts, schedule burials, and keep detailed records, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Netrin Health / Maturi Medical Group, LLC

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days on-site, up to 2 remote)

Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year

Run the day-to-day admin side of a small internal medicine practice. You’ll handle scheduling, patient intake, insurance checks, payments, EHR work, and coordinate closely with the physician, with some work-from-home flexibility and seven paid holidays.

Employer: Dentists of Bristow

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $24–$28/hour

Lead the front desk for a dental practice, managing daily office operations, supervising admin staff, and keeping schedules, records, and billing on track. Dental office experience is required, and you’ll get health insurance and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Fairfax employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.