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Fairfax
🛒 Fairfax, VA Retail & Customer Service Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Fairfax is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from mall boutiques to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.
Membership Coordinator
- Employer: Catapult Federal Services
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports membership growth and retention for an association. You’ll be the main contact for members, handle renewals, manage the database, and help with events and email campaigns.
Sales Associate, Jewelry (Jewelry Consultant)
- Employer: Brilliant Earth
- Location: Fairfax, VA – showroom
- Type: Full-time, in-person, weekends required
- Pay: $22–$24/hour (targeted budget range)
Help customers pick out fine jewelry in a luxury, high-touch setting. You’ll work in-person and online (chat/phone), hit sales goals, and get structured training, incentives, and strong benefits.
Retail Manager – Merchandise (Full Time)
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Fairfax (Fair Lakes), VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$19.30/hour
Lead merchandising and operations at a busy craft store—truck unloads, planograms, inventory, and visual standards. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like being the manager-on-duty.
Retail Manager – Merchandise (Part Time)
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Fairfax (Fair Lakes), VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00–$19.30/hour
Similar leadership role as the full-time version, but with part-time hours. You’ll oversee merchandising, inventory, and store readiness while still getting access to many big-box retail perks.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.70–$23.17/hour
Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping work. You’ll help customers with print/sign projects, pack and ship boxes, run equipment, and handle POS transactions in a fast-paced store.
Beauty Advisor – Fair Oaks Mall (Part Time)
- Employer: L’Occitane
- Location: Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.97–$18.36/hour
Welcome shoppers into a spa-like boutique, demo skincare and fragrance, and focus on guest experience. Great if you enjoy beauty products and have at least a year in sales.
Customer Service Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Neil McKinnon – State Farm Agent
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Join a small, local insurance office handling customer questions and policy support. Offers 401(k), bonuses, PTO, training, and growth potential, with a flexible, team-focused culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open nearby and are hiring fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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