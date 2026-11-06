🛒 Fairfax, VA Retail & Customer Service Roles with Multiple Openings

Fairfax is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from mall boutiques to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Catapult Federal Services

Catapult Federal Services Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports membership growth and retention for an association. You’ll be the main contact for members, handle renewals, manage the database, and help with events and email campaigns.

Employer: Brilliant Earth

Location: Fairfax, VA – showroom

Type: Full-time, in-person, weekends required

Pay: $22–$24/hour (targeted budget range)

Help customers pick out fine jewelry in a luxury, high-touch setting. You’ll work in-person and online (chat/phone), hit sales goals, and get structured training, incentives, and strong benefits.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Fairfax (Fair Lakes), VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.30/hour

Lead merchandising and operations at a busy craft store—truck unloads, planograms, inventory, and visual standards. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail leadership and like being the manager-on-duty.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Fairfax (Fair Lakes), VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.30/hour

Similar leadership role as the full-time version, but with part-time hours. You’ll oversee merchandising, inventory, and store readiness while still getting access to many big-box retail perks.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70–$23.17/hour

Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping work. You’ll help customers with print/sign projects, pack and ship boxes, run equipment, and handle POS transactions in a fast-paced store.

Employer: L’Occitane

Location: Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.97–$18.36/hour

Welcome shoppers into a spa-like boutique, demo skincare and fragrance, and focus on guest experience. Great if you enjoy beauty products and have at least a year in sales.

Employer: Neil McKinnon – State Farm Agent

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join a small, local insurance office handling customer questions and policy support. Offers 401(k), bonuses, PTO, training, and growth potential, with a flexible, team-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open nearby and are hiring fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.