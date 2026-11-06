💻 Fairfax IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Fairfax is buzzing with tech roles right now, especially for folks with federal, defense, or university experience. If you’ve got clearances or solid IT chops, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Fairfax, VA (federal enterprise environment)

(federal enterprise environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,274 – $167,301/year

Design and support large-scale Commvault backup and recovery for a federal environment, including WAN, VM backups, and security hardening. Great fit if you know DISA STIGs and want strong benefits (health, 401k, PTO, holidays) in a mission-focused setting.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hybrid, Fairfax VA / Any U.S. location near a Jacobs office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Lead structured cabling and low-voltage designs for data centers, guiding BIM designers and handling specs, site visits, and client coordination. Ideal if you have 4+ years in telecom cabling, know ANSI/TIA/BICSI, and are aiming for or already have RCDD.

Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)

Location: Hybrid, Fairfax, VA (up to 3 days in office)

(up to 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000/year

Senior IAM/Zero Trust role owning enterprise identity: EntraID, AWS IAM, Keycloak, AppGate, RBAC, PAM, and audits for a federal program. Best for U.S. citizens with active DoD Secret, Security+ (or higher), AWS/Azure certs, and deep IAM experience.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Hybrid, Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $165,000/year

Senior Java engineer role building secure, scalable apps (Java, ColdFusion, JavaScript, C#) for cross-domain federal systems. Great if you have Secret clearance, strong Spring Boot/REST skills, and like working with CI/CD, containers, and secure federal environments.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: On-site, Merrifield, VA (Fairfax area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000/year

Hands-on desktop and network support across classified and unclassified networks: Windows, printers, O365, mobile devices, VTC, and AD accounts. Good match if you like face-to-face support, can lift equipment, and hold an active Secret clearance.

Employer: WiSC Enterprises, LLC

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Lead enterprise big data architecture for mission and intel-focused work: large-scale data integration, analytics, and real-time feeds. Aimed at senior data leaders with TS/SCI with Poly and experience guiding data engineering teams.

Employer: VTG

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Build and maintain enterprise web apps using Java and Angular in a Lean Agile/SCRUM environment for high-security programs. Requires TS/SCI with Poly, 8+ years’ experience, and comfort with AWS, DevOps, CI/CD, and web services (REST/SOAP).

Employer: George Mason University – Information Technology Services

Location: On-site, Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time (Classified Staff)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Commensurate with experience Run IT projects and products from idea to rollout for GMU, blending project management, Agile practices, and business analysis. Great for someone with a PMP , 3+ years leading multi-stakeholder tech projects, and interest in higher-ed.

from idea to rollout for GMU, blending project management, Agile practices, and business analysis. Great for someone with a , 3+ years leading multi-stakeholder tech projects, and interest in higher-ed. Apply by: November 18, 2026 via GMU jobs site.

Employer: Elevate Technology Group

Location: On-site, Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time (Permanent)

Salary: $170,000 – $210,000/year + ~50% employer benefits package

Senior Oracle 19c DBA role (RAC, ASM, RMAN, Data Guard, Linux) supporting defense/intel systems, with big 401(k) contributions, strong PTO, and tuition support. You’ll need an active TS with SCI eligibility and be willing to get a CI poly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open and close fast around Fairfax.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.