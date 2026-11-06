🐱 Gentle Fairfax Cats From Ukraine Ready for Adoption

Fairfax has several sweet cats looking for safe, loving homes. All are being cared for in foster homes through Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and may require a home visit as part of the adoption.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, orange tabby with white

Domestic Shorthair, orange tabby with white Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

If you’d like to meet Clyde, please fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire first. For questions, you can email saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, black calico

Domestic Shorthair, black calico Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Cream/Ivory mix (black calico)

Cream/Ivory mix (black calico) Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

To meet Bonnie, start by completing the cat adoption questionnaire for Homeward Trails. For more info, email saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, gray tabby with white

Domestic Shorthair, gray tabby with white Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

Interested in Leia? Please fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire before scheduling a meet-and-greet. Questions can go to saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Leia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby with white

Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby with white Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

To meet Luke, complete the cat adoption questionnaire for Homeward Trails. For any questions, email saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair, black calico

Domestic Longhair, black calico Age: About 3 years (adult)

About 3 years (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black & Orange/Red

Black & Orange/Red Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

If Molly sounds like your kind of cat, please start with the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire. You can email saufenka@yahoo.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby with white

Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby with white Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Location: Foster home

Foster home Adoption fee: $220

Notes: Home visits may be required for cats from Ukraine.

To meet Obi, fill out the Homeward Trails cat adoption questionnaire first. For more details, email saufenka@yahoo.com.

👉 Meet Obi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fairfax, VA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.