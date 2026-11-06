🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fairfax — From Gadgets to Garden Gear

Fairfax neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from electronics to yard tools. If you can pick up in person, these could be very useful finds.

Item: Broken mobile phones (for parts or repair)

Condition: Not working / broken (good for tinkerers or parts)

Location: Merrifield, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster is offering broken mobile phones that could be useful for parts, repair practice, or electronics projects. They are using a Fair Chance Policy, which means they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets them, so more people can reply. Photos are available on the listing page.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tote mattress and air mattress, plus chair, sofa, TV, and monitor

Condition: Not stated (check photos and ask the poster)

Location: Merrifield, Fairfax County, Virginia

Source: trashnothing.com

This listing includes several free items: a tote mattress, an air mattress, and also a chair, sofa, TV, and monitor. Great if you’re setting up a place or need extra sleeping space for guests. The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking someone to receive the items. Be sure to look at the photos on the listing for more details.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sun Joe electric leaf mulcher with stand

Category: Garden / composting

Location: Mantua, Fairfax, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This electric leaf mulcher is perfect if you want to make better compost. The owner suggests layering your compost pile with shredded leaves for great results. It comes with a stand, and they’re asking someone to come and get it before the leaves are gone—ideal timing for fall yard cleanup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Fairfax tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.