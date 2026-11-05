🎨 Fairfax, VA Arts & Design Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfax is busy right now with creative and digital roles, from federal-focused UX to hands-on interior design. If you’re in arts, design, or content, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Bixal

Bixal Location: Fairfax, VA (remote anywhere in USA, occasional travel to Baltimore, MD)

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time, contingent on federal contract award

Lead content strategy for a major federal health open data platform with 170+ public data products. You’ll own taxonomy, editorial standards, and content governance, and help make complex data clear and accessible for all users.

Employer: PI Kitchen & Bath

PI Kitchen & Bath Location: Fairfax, VA (in-person showroom)

Salary: $48,000 – $150,000/year (based on experience & performance)

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level role where you support senior designers with kitchen and bath layouts, client selections, and project coordination. Good fit if you love interiors, want hands-on training, and like working face-to-face with homeowners.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Salary: $164,736 – $237,952/year

Type: Full-time, experienced

High-level UX lead role supporting a large federal agency, from research and wireframes to high-fidelity UI for web and mobile. Ideal if you have 10+ years in UX/UI, a strong portfolio, and experience with 508/USWDS and agile teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.