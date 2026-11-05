⚖️ Fairfax, VA Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings & TS Roles

Fairfax’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around defense, intel, and family law. Here are several solid roles, from cleared contracts work to family law support.

Employer: Searchability Aerospace & Defense

Searchability Aerospace & Defense Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility required

Work with an engineering-focused organization delivering secure, mission-critical tech to the defense and intel community. You’ll handle prime contracts, apply FAR/DFAR knowledge, and support highly sensitive programs with an unmatched benefits package + compensation (per listing).

Employer: Elevate Technology Group

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Permanent / Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year + 50% employer package

Clearance: Active TS with SCI eligibility (CI polygraph willingness)

Early-career federal contracts pros (3–5 years) will like this one: full lifecycle federal government contracts work (pre-award through closeout) supporting the US Defense and Intelligence Community. Standout perks include 25% 401(k) contribution, up to 8 weeks PTO, 100% tuition reimbursement, and flexible hours.

Employer: ROCS Grad Staffing (for a boutique law firm)

(for a boutique law firm) Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Join a well-established boutique firm focused on family law and litigation. You’ll support attorneys with drafting and e-filing documents, managing calendars and deadlines, organizing discovery, and keeping a small, close-knit office running smoothly—great if you want hands-on litigation experience and growth.

Employer: Not listed (Virginia family law practice)

Not listed (Virginia family law practice) Location: Hybrid – Fairfax City, VA

Type: Contract / Part-time (10–15 hours per week)

Pay: $20.00 – $60.00 per hour (negotiable, bonuses possible)

Support a Virginia family law practice with divorce, custody, support, and equitable distribution matters. This role offers a flexible hybrid schedule, free parking, travel reimbursement, and work-from-home options, ideal if you want part-time hours with solid pay and autonomy.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check your clearance or court experience, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.