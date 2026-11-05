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⚖️ Fairfax, VA Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings & TS Roles
Fairfax’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around defense, intel, and family law. Here are several solid roles, from cleared contracts work to family law support.
Contract Administrator – SIGINT / Intel Community
- Employer: Searchability Aerospace & Defense
- Location: Fairfax, VA (on-site office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility required
Work with an engineering-focused organization delivering secure, mission-critical tech to the defense and intel community. You’ll handle prime contracts, apply FAR/DFAR knowledge, and support highly sensitive programs with an unmatched benefits package + compensation (per listing).
Contracts Administrator – Defense & Intelligence
- Employer: Elevate Technology Group
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Permanent / Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year + 50% employer package
- Clearance: Active TS with SCI eligibility (CI polygraph willingness)
Early-career federal contracts pros (3–5 years) will like this one: full lifecycle federal government contracts work (pre-award through closeout) supporting the US Defense and Intelligence Community. Standout perks include 25% 401(k) contribution, up to 8 weeks PTO, 100% tuition reimbursement, and flexible hours.
Legal Secretary – Family Law & Litigation
- Employer: ROCS Grad Staffing (for a boutique law firm)
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Join a well-established boutique firm focused on family law and litigation. You’ll support attorneys with drafting and e-filing documents, managing calendars and deadlines, organizing discovery, and keeping a small, close-knit office running smoothly—great if you want hands-on litigation experience and growth.
Family Law Paralegal – Hybrid, Part-Time
- Employer: Not listed (Virginia family law practice)
- Location: Hybrid – Fairfax City, VA
- Type: Contract / Part-time (10–15 hours per week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $60.00 per hour (negotiable, bonuses possible)
Support a Virginia family law practice with divorce, custody, support, and equitable distribution matters. This role offers a flexible hybrid schedule, free parking, travel reimbursement, and work-from-home options, ideal if you want part-time hours with solid pay and autonomy.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check your clearance or court experience, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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