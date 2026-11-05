🏗️ Fairfax, VA Engineering Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings

Fairfax is busy with infrastructure, defense, and space-related work right now, and it shows in the job market. If you’re in engineering or studying for it, there are some solid options here.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Fairfax, VA (with flexibility for other VA/MD offices)

(with flexibility for other VA/MD offices) Salary: $111,362 – $127,271

Type: Full-time

Lead stormwater, drainage, and H&H design for major transportation projects (VDOT, DDOT, Amtrak, local municipalities). This is a senior role with client-facing work, technical leadership, and mentoring, plus a full benefits package and strong support for professional development.

Employer: Allan Myers Inc.

Allan Myers Inc. Location: Fairfax, VA

Pay: $23.00 – $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time internship (3–6 months)

Hands-on field experience with the region’s largest heavy civil contractor, supporting planning, scheduling, and execution on big paving projects. Good fit for students in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or related majors who want real project exposure and on-the-job training.

Employer: CoAspire

CoAspire Location: Fairfax, VA

Salary: $80,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Lead integration and testing on an active DoD missile program, working with HWIL test beds and flight tests at U.S. test sites. You’ll collaborate with a multidisciplinary team, need to qualify for a Secret clearance, and get full benefits plus a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Fairfax, VA (onsite)

Salary: $64,000 – $105,000/year

Type: Full-time, permanent

Application deadline: Nov 6, 2026

Design and support mechanical hardware for space, aerospace, and defense electronic systems, from 3D CAD modeling to environmental testing. Great for early-career mechanical or aerospace engineers with 2+ years’ experience who want hands-on work with space-flight hardware.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers consider related experience and are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.