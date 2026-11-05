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📅 Baby Rhyme Time for ages 0–17 months on Nov 5
5 days ago
📅 Baby Rhyme Time at Martha Washington Library
Bring your little one to a sweet, half-hour lapsit story and song time just for babies.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 10:30am – 11:00am
- Location: Martha Washington Meeting Room, Martha Washington Library
- Ages: Birth – 17 months with an adult caregiver
This program is designed for the youngest patrons and their caregivers. Please register children only, not the adults.
If you have questions about whether this is the right age group for your child, the program content, or if you need accommodations, call the branch at 703-768-6700 (option 4). You can also use the library’s accommodation request form for this event.
More Info: Baby Rhyme Time - Fairfax Library ...
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