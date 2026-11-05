📅 Baby Rhyme Time for ages 0–17 months on Nov 5

📅 Baby Rhyme Time at Martha Washington Library

Bring your little one to a sweet, half-hour lapsit story and song time just for babies.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 10:30am – 11:00am

Location: Martha Washington Meeting Room , Martha Washington Library

, Ages: Birth – 17 months with an adult caregiver

This program is designed for the youngest patrons and their caregivers. Please register children only, not the adults.

If you have questions about whether this is the right age group for your child, the program content, or if you need accommodations, call the branch at 703-768-6700 (option 4). You can also use the library’s accommodation request form for this event.