📅 Kids comics workshop with author John Gallagher Nov. 14

📅 Learn to Draw Comics with Author John Gallagher

Kids and families are invited to a fun comics workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–3:00pm at the Martha Washington Library – Martha Washington Meeting Room.

Best-selling comics author and illustrator John Gallagher (Max Meow, Rex Rocket) will show you how to create your own comic characters using simple shapes. You’ll design a silly hero or villain and decide how they save the day.

After the workshop, there will be a 15-minute conversation and book signing. Books will be available to buy from Scrawl Books.

Please register everyone who is attending. For more details or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Martha Washington Library (see their Locations and Hours page).