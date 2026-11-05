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📅 Kids comics workshop with author John Gallagher Nov. 14
📅 Learn to Draw Comics with Author John Gallagher
Kids and families are invited to a fun comics workshop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–3:00pm at the Martha Washington Library – Martha Washington Meeting Room.
Best-selling comics author and illustrator John Gallagher (Max Meow, Rex Rocket) will show you how to create your own comic characters using simple shapes. You’ll design a silly hero or villain and decide how they save the day.
After the workshop, there will be a 15-minute conversation and book signing. Books will be available to buy from Scrawl Books.
Please register everyone who is attending. For more details or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Martha Washington Library (see their Locations and Hours page).
More Info: Learn to Draw Comics, Flying Cats and Space Dogs! ...
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