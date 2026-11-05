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📣 Several Fairfax Sales & Marketing Roles, Many at $25/hr+
Fairfax is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from flexible contractor gigs to full‑time roles with strong benefits. If you like talking to people, building brands, or growing revenue, this week has some solid options.
Insurance Agent (Base salary + Uncapped commissions)
- Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency
- Location: Fairfax, VA (in person, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary plus unlimited commission and renewal income (full benefits from day one)
Outside sales role helping families with auto, home, life, and specialty insurance. Backed by a Fortune 100 company, with paid training, licensing support, benefits, and hybrid office/field structure once you’re up and running.
Digital Marketing Specialist
- Employer: GovCIO
- Location: Fairfax, VA area (role is fully remote in DC/MD/VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Own digital campaigns that grow audience, event registrations, and readership. You’ll work on segmentation, email, web, SEO, and HubSpot CRM, crafting IT‑focused content and tracking performance across channels.
Business Development & Community Outreach Specialist
- Employer: Care Clinic / Resova Health
- Location: Fairfax, VA (in person)
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25/hour
Grow referrals and partnerships for an outpatient psychiatry practice by visiting providers, schools, and community groups. Great if you have 2+ years in marketing/sales or outreach, like networking, and want flexible hours.
Sales Specialist – Event Venue
- Employer: Not listed (event venue)
- Location: Fairfax, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $25/hour
Handle inbound event inquiries, client questions, and bookings while keeping everything organized in Microsoft Office. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training for someone who enjoys client-facing work.
Social Media & Digital Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Care Clinic / Resova Health
- Location: Fairfax, VA (hybrid)
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25/hour
Run social media, content, SEO, and basic digital ads for a mental health clinic. Perfect if you have 2+ years of digital marketing, a portfolio, and want to blend creative work (graphics, short videos) with analytics.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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