💻 Fairfax, VA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Fairfax is buzzing with tech work right now, especially for folks who like cloud, cyber, and federal missions. If you’ve got clearance or solid dev/ops skills, there’s a lot here worth a quick look.

Employer: GovCIO

GovCIO Location: Merrifield/Fairfax, VA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $125,000/year

This role keeps a large government network stable and secure, working with Cisco/Juniper gear, WAN circuits, UPS, and COMSEC/TACLANE. Great fit if you have NOC experience, DoD cyber knowledge, and an active Secret with ability to get DEA suitability.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII

Location: Remote (supporting Fairfax-based team)

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Full-time, salaried/exempt Salary: $100,173 – $140,000/year

Join a DevSecOps engineering team designing and automating AWS GovCloud and Azure GCC High environments using Terraform, Ansible, and CI/CD tools. Ideal if you like multi-cloud, security-first design, and working with fully remote, distributed teams.

Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)

Location: Fairfax, VA – Hybrid (up to 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year

Lead SOC operations for a new AWS environment, from threat hunting and SIEM tuning to full incident response. Great for senior cyber pros with 8+ years’ experience, strong SIEM skills, AWS security telemetry, and DoD 8140 IAT II (Security+ or higher); ability to obtain Secret required.

Employer: CGI (Federal)

Location: Fairfax, VA or Lafayette, LA – Hybrid (2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range (US): $91,800 – $198,800/year

Work on AWS-based, multi-agency case management systems using Agile DevSecOps. You’ll build and maintain automation frameworks with Selenium, Java, Cucumber, JUnit/TestNG, and help drive quality for mission-critical federal apps.

Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)

Location: Fairfax, VA – Hybrid (up to 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $165,000/year

Hands-on role building Elastic Observability in AWS with Docker and Kubernetes, focusing on logs, metrics, and traces. Best for engineers with strong Elastic Stack experience, Active Secret clearance, and DoD 8140 IAT II (Security+ or higher).

Employer: VTG

Location: McLean/Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $210,000/year

Support an Intelligence Community customer with deep expertise in computer and cellular networks, SIGINT, and cyber operations (CNO). Requires Active TS/SCI with Polygraph and a technical bachelor’s; Mandarin skills are a plus.

Employer: VTG

Location: McLean/Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $210,000/year

Blend mission operations with emerging tech like AI/ML, cryptocurrency, or UAS for an Intelligence Community customer. You’ll work across technical and operational teams; TS/SCI with Polygraph required, with 7+ years’ experience preferred.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $94,400 – $198,200/year

Build production AI/ML systems for DHS Cyber Crimes Center, focusing on investigative analytics, explainable AI, and strict federal governance. Great for senior data scientists with 5+ years’ experience, strong Python/ML stack, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: InDev

Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite only

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support a DHS federal project as the go-to network engineer, designing and securing networks, automating configs with Python and Ansible, and working with Cisco/Meraki, VMware, AD. Requires U.S. citizenship and an active DHS or Top Secret DoD clearance.

Employer: George Mason University – Information Technology Services

Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite

Type: Full-time, Classified Staff

Full-time, Classified Staff Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Lead IT projects and product work across GMU, blending project management, Agile practices, and business analysis. Perfect if you have 3+ years managing cross-team tech projects, a bachelor’s degree, and a PMP, and want to work in a large R1 university.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.