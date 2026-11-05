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Fairfax
💻 Fairfax, VA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
2 days ago
Fairfax is buzzing with tech work right now, especially for folks who like cloud, cyber, and federal missions. If you’ve got clearance or solid dev/ops skills, there’s a lot here worth a quick look.
Senior Network Administrator – Secret Clearance
- Employer: GovCIO
- Location: Merrifield/Fairfax, VA – Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $125,000/year
This role keeps a large government network stable and secure, working with Cisco/Juniper gear, WAN circuits, UPS, and COMSEC/TACLANE. Great fit if you have NOC experience, DoD cyber knowledge, and an active Secret with ability to get DEA suitability.
Cloud Engineer (Cloud Engineer 3) – Remote
- Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII
- Location: Remote (supporting Fairfax-based team)
- Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt
- Salary: $100,173 – $140,000/year
Join a DevSecOps engineering team designing and automating AWS GovCloud and Azure GCC High environments using Terraform, Ansible, and CI/CD tools. Ideal if you like multi-cloud, security-first design, and working with fully remote, distributed teams.
Senior SOC Analyst
- Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)
- Location: Fairfax, VA – Hybrid (up to 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year
Lead SOC operations for a new AWS environment, from threat hunting and SIEM tuning to full incident response. Great for senior cyber pros with 8+ years’ experience, strong SIEM skills, AWS security telemetry, and DoD 8140 IAT II (Security+ or higher); ability to obtain Secret required.
Test Automation Engineer – U.S. Citizenship Required
- Employer: CGI (Federal)
- Location: Fairfax, VA or Lafayette, LA – Hybrid (2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range (US): $91,800 – $198,800/year
Work on AWS-based, multi-agency case management systems using Agile DevSecOps. You’ll build and maintain automation frameworks with Selenium, Java, Cucumber, JUnit/TestNG, and help drive quality for mission-critical federal apps.
AWS Cloud Elastic Observability Engineer
- Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)
- Location: Fairfax, VA – Hybrid (up to 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $165,000/year
Hands-on role building Elastic Observability in AWS with Docker and Kubernetes, focusing on logs, metrics, and traces. Best for engineers with strong Elastic Stack experience, Active Secret clearance, and DoD 8140 IAT II (Security+ or higher).
Communications SME – TS/SCI with Poly
- Employer: VTG
- Location: McLean/Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $210,000/year
Support an Intelligence Community customer with deep expertise in computer and cellular networks, SIGINT, and cyber operations (CNO). Requires Active TS/SCI with Polygraph and a technical bachelor’s; Mandarin skills are a plus.
Mission Engineer / Integrator – TS/SCI with Poly
- Employer: VTG
- Location: McLean/Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $210,000/year
Blend mission operations with emerging tech like AI/ML, cryptocurrency, or UAS for an Intelligence Community customer. You’ll work across technical and operational teams; TS/SCI with Polygraph required, with 7+ years’ experience preferred.
Data Scientist – AI/ML Specialist
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,400 – $198,200/year
Build production AI/ML systems for DHS Cyber Crimes Center, focusing on investigative analytics, explainable AI, and strict federal governance. Great for senior data scientists with 5+ years’ experience, strong Python/ML stack, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.
Network Engineer – Active Top Secret or DHS Clearance
- Employer: InDev
- Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite only
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a DHS federal project as the go-to network engineer, designing and securing networks, automating configs with Python and Ansible, and working with Cisco/Meraki, VMware, AD. Requires U.S. citizenship and an active DHS or Top Secret DoD clearance.
IT Product Manager
- Employer: George Mason University – Information Technology Services
- Location: Fairfax, VA – Onsite
- Type: Full-time, Classified Staff
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
Lead IT projects and product work across GMU, blending project management, Agile practices, and business analysis. Perfect if you have 3+ years managing cross-team tech projects, a bachelor’s degree, and a PMP, and want to work in a large R1 university.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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