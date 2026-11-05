🍽️ Fairfax Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fairfax is busy and hiring, especially in food and hospitality. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat and drink well, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,660.80 – $68,556.80/year

Lead a high-volume, fast-paced restaurant where people and hospitality come first. You’ll run daily operations, coach the team, and help grow the brand locally, with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, bonuses) and clear growth paths.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00/hour (non-tipped)

Mix drinks and serve in an upscale senior living clubhouse bar, focusing on friendly service and building relationships with residents. Great if you enjoy classic cocktails, themed menus, and a steady, community-focused setting with health benefits, 401k match, and paid time off.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make Starbucks drinks inside Safeway and help customers start (or end) their day on a high note. Good fit if you like coffee, flexible schedules, and a people-first culture with store discounts and potential health and retirement benefits for eligible staff.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.