👔 Fairfax, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Fairfax is busy right now with leadership roles in construction, water infrastructure, healthcare, and nonprofit services. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a good mix of high-paying and mission-driven options.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, mission-critical data center construction projects with a focus on AWS and semiconductor facilities. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data center or industrial construction, know MEP systems, and can manage budgets, schedules, and cross-functional teams.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; this link covers the opportunity.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Location: Fairfax, VA (must live in or relocate)

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $90,000/year

Run and grow regional operations for services supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll handle compliance, finances, workforce development, fundraising, and new program growth, perfect for someone with a Bachelor’s + 5 years admin/supervisory experience and a passion for community impact.

Employer: Dewberry

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Projected Salary Range: $134,000 – $172,000/year

Lead municipal water and wastewater projects for public utility clients as part of Dewberry’s Mid-Atlantic Water Group. Great fit if you have 8+ years in water/wastewater, a P.E. license, and want to manage planning, design, and construction while mentoring junior staff and doing some business development.

Employer: Insight Global (supporting a university facilities team)

Location: Fairfax, VA (on campus daily)

Type: Contract (3–4 years)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee major maintenance and renovation projects (mechanical, roofing, elevators, electrical, building envelope) as an owner’s rep. You’ll manage 10–12 projects at once, handling permitting, bidding, RFIs, submittals, schedules, and budgets—ideal if you’ve done construction or facilities project management.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Northern Virginia commercial GC)

Location: Fair Oaks, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage ground-up commercial builds like offices, medical, retail, and government projects for a contractor with a 6-year backlog. Best for PMs with 5+ years commercial construction experience and strong skills in Procore and Sage 300, who want long-term growth.

Employer: Eye Physicians and Surgeons INC

Location: Fairfax, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.00/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Run the day-to-day operations of an eye clinic, including staff supervision, scheduling, billing, and EHR/EMR workflows. Good match if you have medical office experience, know medical billing and compliance, and enjoy keeping a small practice running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.