🛒 Fairfax, VA Retail & Customer Service Roles With Multiple Openings

Fairfax is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from techy retail floors to beauty counters and property support roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time options here.

Employer: Vitu

Vitu Location: Fairfax, VA (Remote, Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.50/hour

Help customers by phone, email, and chat with vehicle titling/registration questions. Great fit if you’ve done support before and want steady hours, detailed work, and strong benefits while working from home.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour

Focus on Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance inside Ulta. You’ll do makeup applications, skincare analysis, and events while hitting sales goals and enjoying beauty-focused training.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,650–$102,578/year

Lead the whole store—staffing, merchandising, loss prevention, and customer service—for a busy off-price retailer. Ideal for experienced retail leaders ready for a high-responsibility role with a Fortune 500 brand.

Employer: Micro Center

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$30.00/hour (including commission)

Help customers choose computers and electronics in a high-volume tech store while earning commission. Good for tech lovers who enjoy sales, product training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay (local counties incl. Fairfax): $17.70–$24.00/hour

Guide patients through frame and lens choices, explain insurance, and support the optometrist. Training is provided, so it’s a nice entry into healthcare + retail with commission potential.

Employer: Auction.com

Location: Fairfax, VA + surrounding counties (travel up to 2 hours)

Type: Part-time

Be the on-site face of an online real estate marketplace at courthouse auctions. You’ll check in bidders, handle funds and forms, and work mostly weekday mornings/afternoons with a unique, outdoor-heavy schedule.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Run the sales floor, ring up purchases, and keep merchandise organized while supporting Goodwill’s mission. Great if you want customer contact, steady hours, and work that feeds back into the community.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Work behind the scenes sorting, pricing, and prepping donated goods for sale. Best for someone who likes fast-paced physical work and hitting daily production goals.

Employer: Real Property Management Pros

Location: Northern Virginia (based in Fairfax area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour

Coordinate move-ins/move-outs, property inspections, and make-ready work for single-family rentals. Mix of field and desk work with training, bonuses, PTO, and mileage reimbursement—nice entry into real estate.

Employer: Red Wing Shoes

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help customers pick durable work footwear and gear, run the register, and keep displays stocked. Good match if you like hands-on retail and a heritage brand.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Northern VA territory, based near Fairfax (Work From Home + field)

Type: Full-time

Pay (expected starting range): $79,500–$119,500/year

Senior field role handling complex property claims with a company car, strong benefits, and some travel/CAT duty. Best for experienced adjusters with Xactimate skills and construction/repair knowledge.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, support basic installs (like wipers and batteries), and keep the store running smoothly. Great if you enjoy cars, customer service, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.