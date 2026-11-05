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Fairfax
🛒 Fairfax, VA Retail & Customer Service Roles With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Fairfax is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from techy retail floors to beauty counters and property support roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time options here.
Customer Care Specialist I (Remote)
- Employer: Vitu
- Location: Fairfax, VA (Remote, Eastern Time hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$20.50/hour
Help customers by phone, email, and chat with vehicle titling/registration questions. Great fit if you’ve done support before and want steady hours, detailed work, and strong benefits while working from home.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour
Focus on Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance inside Ulta. You’ll do makeup applications, skincare analysis, and events while hitting sales goals and enjoying beauty-focused training.
Store Manager
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,650–$102,578/year
Lead the whole store—staffing, merchandising, loss prevention, and customer service—for a busy off-price retailer. Ideal for experienced retail leaders ready for a high-responsibility role with a Fortune 500 brand.
Retail Sales and Merchandising Associate
- Employer: Micro Center
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$30.00/hour (including commission)
Help customers choose computers and electronics in a high-volume tech store while earning commission. Good for tech lovers who enjoy sales, product training, and clear growth paths.
Eyewear Customer Service/Sales Advisor (Part Time)
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay (local counties incl. Fairfax): $17.70–$24.00/hour
Guide patients through frame and lens choices, explain insurance, and support the optometrist. Training is provided, so it’s a nice entry into healthcare + retail with commission potential.
Associate Auction Coordinator – Fairfax, VA (Part Time)
- Employer: Auction.com
- Location: Fairfax, VA + surrounding counties (travel up to 2 hours)
- Type: Part-time
Be the on-site face of an online real estate marketplace at courthouse auctions. You’ll check in bidders, handle funds and forms, and work mostly weekday mornings/afternoons with a unique, outdoor-heavy schedule.
Sales Associate – Fairfax FT
- Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
Run the sales floor, ring up purchases, and keep merchandise organized while supporting Goodwill’s mission. Great if you want customer contact, steady hours, and work that feeds back into the community.
Merchandise Processor – Fairfax FT
- Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
Work behind the scenes sorting, pricing, and prepping donated goods for sale. Best for someone who likes fast-paced physical work and hitting daily production goals.
Assistant Property Readiness Coordinator (Entry Level)
- Employer: Real Property Management Pros
- Location: Northern Virginia (based in Fairfax area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hour
Coordinate move-ins/move-outs, property inspections, and make-ready work for single-family rentals. Mix of field and desk work with training, bonuses, PTO, and mileage reimbursement—nice entry into real estate.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Red Wing Shoes
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Help customers pick durable work footwear and gear, run the register, and keep displays stocked. Good match if you like hands-on retail and a heritage brand.
Property Claims Adjuster III – Northern VA (WFH)
- Employer: Nationwide
- Location: Northern VA territory, based near Fairfax (Work From Home + field)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (expected starting range): $79,500–$119,500/year
Senior field role handling complex property claims with a company car, strong benefits, and some travel/CAT duty. Best for experienced adjusters with Xactimate skills and construction/repair knowledge.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Type: Full-time
Help customers find the right auto parts, support basic installs (like wipers and batteries), and keep the store running smoothly. Great if you enjoy cars, customer service, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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