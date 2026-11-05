🚧 Fairfax Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

Fairfax is busy with roadwork and utility projects right now, which means steady demand for skilled operators and trainees. If you like working outdoors and seeing the results of your work around town, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Internship / Union (IBEW Local 50)

Pay: $28.95/hr + 10% wage supplement

Work on substation construction and maintenance for a major utility, mostly outdoors and hands-on (climbing steel structures, operating heavy equipment, lifting up to 75 lbs). You’ll need or be able to get a Class A CDL with HAZMAT within 6 months; veterans are strongly encouraged to apply, and the role comes with full benefits and a 4x10 schedule (Mon–Thu) plus overtime.

Employer: Allan Myers Inc.

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hr, based on experience

Operate milling machines and other paving equipment on road and highway projects, with a focus on safety and quality. This role fits you if you have 2+ years of equipment operating experience, can travel and work nights/weekends in season, and want steady work with a large heavy civil contractor.

Employer: Allan Myers Inc.

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$30.00/hr, based on experience

Run hydraulic excavators (Cat 330/336/349 or similar) on mainline pipe or mass excavation crews, digging for water, sewer, and storm systems or large earthmoving jobs. Best for operators with 3+ years of heavy civil experience, strong safety habits, and the ability to read plans and work in all weather.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—big contractors often have similar openings across nearby sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.