🔧 Fairfax, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfax is busy right now with property turnovers, student housing, and cleaning services, so hands-on workers are in demand. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Real Property Management Metro Boston (Real Property Management Pros)

Real Property Management Metro Boston (Real Property Management Pros) Location: Fairfax, VA (Northern Virginia, local candidates only)

Type: Full-time , hybrid field/office/remote

, hybrid field/office/remote Pay: $18–$25/hour + potential performance bonuses

Entry-level role where you manage move-ins and move-outs, coordinate “make-ready” repairs, and help residents have a smooth experience. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, holidays, PTO, and a clear growth path in single-family property management.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time , on-site, on-call rotation

, on-site, on-call rotation Pay: Not listed (includes discretionary annual bonus)

Hands-on maintenance role at student housing: apartment turns, basic repairs (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting), and preventive maintenance. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, parental leave, and learning reimbursement.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Fairfax, VA

Type: Full-time , on-site, on-call rotation

, on-site, on-call rotation Pay: Not listed (same role as above, different posting site)

Same Facilities Technician position as the LinkedIn posting, but listed on Indeed. Check both links to see which application process you prefer or which has the most up-to-date info.

Employer: Valtrust Facility Services

Location: Fairfax, VA (Norte de Virginia)

Type: Tiempo completo (full-time)

(full-time) Pay: $16–$18 por hora

Trabajo de limpieza residencial y comercial de lunes a viernes, 9:00 a 5:30, con 40 horas por semana, carro de la empresa, entrenamiento pagado y opciones de crecimiento. Ideal si tienes experiencia en limpieza, buena ética de trabajo y licencia de conducir válida.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.