🔧 Fairfax, VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Fairfax is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings safe, clean, and running. If you like working on-site instead of at a desk, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Intrepid Group (IAP World Services)

The Intrepid Group (IAP World Services) Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a custodial team inside a secure government facility, handling both cleaning work and day-to-day supervision. This is a good fit if you have 4+ years custodial/facilities experience and already hold an Active Top Secret SCI with CI Poly clearance.

Employer: The Intrepid Group (IAP World Services)

The Intrepid Group (IAP World Services) Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep diesel and gas generators running for mission-critical, secure sites across the region. Ideal if you have 3+ years generator repair experience, strong mechanical/electrical skills, and an Active Top Secret SCI with CI Poly (or are clearly eligible).

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22 per hour to start, plus commission

Route-based field role with no industry experience required and paid training. You’ll drive a company vehicle, visit homes and businesses, and handle pest issues while building a long-term career in a recession-resistant industry with benefits and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.