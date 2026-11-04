🧑‍💼 Fairfax, VA HR Jobs: Multiple Coordinator & Recruiter Roles

Fairfax is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for people who like organizing details, helping employees, and supporting growing teams.

Below are several solid Human Resources openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts Location: Fairfax, VA (corporate office)

Fairfax, VA (corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the corporate benefits team with health, dental, retirement plans, leave of absence, and open enrollment. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, have HR/benefits experience or a related degree, and want a launch pad into corporate benefits.

Employer: PEG, LLC (via VetJobs)

PEG, LLC (via VetJobs) Location: Fairfax, VA (main office)

Fairfax, VA (main office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers a comprehensive benefits package)

Hands-on HR role where you handle onboarding/offboarding, HRIS records, compliance paperwork, and recruiting support. Comes with 20 paid days off, company-sponsored medical, 401(k) with match, and paid professional development—nice if you want to grow your HR career.

Employer: PM LUBE LLC (Valvoline Instant Oil Change)

PM LUBE LLC (Valvoline Instant Oil Change) Location: Fairfax, VA (supports multiple service centers)

Fairfax, VA (supports multiple service centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting role hiring for hourly, supervisor, and management jobs across several locations. Good for someone with 2+ years recruiting, who enjoys high-volume hiring, building talent pipelines, and partnering with operations; includes benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail and related roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.