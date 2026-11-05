🏥 Fairfax Station Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fairfax Station has a nice mix of mental health and animal care roles right now. Good options here whether you’re starting out or already licensed and experienced.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health Location: Fairfax Station, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–100,000/year (Associate, Therapist, Senior levels)

(Associate, Therapist, Senior levels) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm, rotating on-call, some flexible hours

Work on a multidisciplinary team providing therapy, groups, and assessments in a structured treatment setting. This is a strong clinical role with clear pay tiers and growth from associate to senior therapist.

Employer: Crosspointe Animal Hospital

Crosspointe Animal Hospital Location: Fairfax Station, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: From $15/hour

Schedule: Must be able to work weekends and holidays; shifts around 7am–12:30pm and 4:30pm–7:30pm

Entry-level kennel role—no animal experience needed, just comfort with pets and a good work ethic. Great for students or anyone curious about vet medicine, with chances to grow into a veterinary assistant and access to training and pet discounts.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health Location: Fairfax Station, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00–25.00/hour

Schedule: Saturday, Sunday & Monday, 3pm–11pm

Support patients through their treatment stay—help with daily routines, safety checks, groups, and documentation. Good fit if you have experience in mental health or eating disorder care and want steady weekend/evening hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on each page can help you decide fast. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.