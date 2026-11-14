Fairfax is busy on the logistics side right now, with solid options whether you’re driving a forklift or running the whole warehouse. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Fairfax, Iowa.

Employer: Alliant Energy (Travero)

Alliant Energy (Travero) Location: Fairfax, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$29/hour

Hands-on role running forklifts, conveyors, boom lifts, and railcar equipment for a logistics company with over 100 years in freight. You’ll work indoors and outdoors, move bulk materials safely, and get solid benefits like PTO, health coverage, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Alliant Energy (Travero)

Alliant Energy (Travero) Location: Fairfax, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Good fit if you have 2+ years forklift experience (Material Handler I) or 5+ years plus heavy equipment (Material Handler II). Same Travero operation, with chances to grow from basic warehouse work into railcar and heavy-equipment duties, plus a full benefits package.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Fairfax, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $155,000 (national range)

Lead a full distribution facility for a global logistics leader. You’ll own day-to-day warehouse operations, manage a team, handle customer relationships and P&L, and drive process improvements, with strong benefits and room to advance.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.